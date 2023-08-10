Warmies® Thanks Retailers for Voting Them America's Best Selling Soft Toy in Landmark Survey

Leading Giftware Trade Publication 'GiftBeat' Announces Warmies® as Top Choice Among Independent Retailers

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies, the beloved brand known for its irresistibly cuddly and soothing soft toys, has been awarded the remarkable distinction of being the number one best-selling soft toy in America. This outstanding achievement was unveiled in an exclusive survey conducted by the renowned giftware trade publication 'GiftBeat, which garnered insights from a diverse spectrum of independent retailers across the nation.

The resounding victory for Warmies solidifies its unparalleled popularity and consumer appeal. Garnering overwhelming support from independent retailers, the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and unmatched comfort has secured its position as the premier choice among soft toys.

"We are ecstatic and deeply honored by this resounding endorsement from the independent retail community," said Scott Wehrs, President of Warmies. "This recognition not only validates the hard work and dedication of our team but also underscores the genuine connection Warmies has established with both retailers and consumers."

The survey captures the sentiments of independent retailers who consistently witness the evolving preferences of their discerning clientele. Warmies extends its heartfelt gratitude to 'GiftBeat' for orchestrating this comprehensive survey and to all independent retailers who have placed their trust in the brand. Warmies remains committed to upholding its legacy of excellence, delivering unmatched softness, warmth, and joy to households across the nation.

Warmies has redefined the soft toy experience with its innovative microwavable feature, which imparts gentle warmth and fragrant aromas, providing comfort beyond the cuddles. These unique attributes have contributed significantly to its popularity for individuals of all ages.

About Warmies:

Warmies is a leading premium lifestyle brand renowned for its exceptional range of soft toys and wellness products, designed to provide both comfort and companionship. With an innovative microwavable feature that imparts warmth and soothing aromas, Warmies has garnered a loyal following among individuals of all ages. Embraced by retailers and cherished by consumers, Warmies continues to set the benchmark for quality, innovation, and heartfelt connection.

About 'GiftBeat':

'GiftBeat' is a distinguished giftware trade publication that has been at the forefront of capturing industry trends, insights, and retail perspectives for over 30 years. Trusted by retailers and manufacturers alike, 'GiftBeat' is committed to delivering valuable information and fostering connections within the dynamic world of giftware.

SOURCE Warmies

