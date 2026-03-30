WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY CELEBRATES "RABBIT SEASON" WITH MONTH-LONG LOONEY TUNES SPRING EVENT

Fans Can Enjoy Gaming Integrations, New Content, Livestreams, Retail Collections, Live Appearances and More Featuring Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the Looney Tunes Crew

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BURBANK, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has officially sprung, and Warner Bros. Discovery is celebrating in true Looney Tunes fashion with Rabbit Season, a month-long seasonal event spotlighting Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny and the full Looney Tunes crew across gaming, content, consumer products, promotions, and live appearances.

Looney Tunes Rabbit Season

Inspired by the irreverent spirit of April Fools' Day, Rabbit Season transforms a single day of tricks into an expansive celebration of clever comedy, chaotic fun and ACME-grade nonsense. Anchored by Bugs Bunny and joined by fan-favorites including Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck and more, Rabbit Season invites audiences of all ages to embrace the wild, witty energy that has made Looney Tunes a beloved global franchise for generations.

Bugs may be the quick-witted ringleader and Lola his fearless partner in crime, but the whole Looney Tunes gang is along for the ride, so look out for Daffy's dramatic meltdowns and the latest ACME contraptions.

So how will you celebrate Rabbit Season? Lucky for you, we've got a few ideas.

Games:

Rabbit Season extends into gaming in a major way, as Bugs Bunny enters Fortnite for the first time ever.

Timed to the launch of the Rabbit Season, Bugs Bunny is featured in Fortnite along themed accessories including two Pickaxes, the CarroT-N-T Back Bling and his signature "Eh, What's Up Doc?" Emote. Fans can also catch Bugs in the latest Fortnite teaser, "Spawn Island," where Looney Tunes-style chaos takes center stage.

But don't count Daffy out just yet – he and Lola are now in the Fortnite Item Shop, with themed Outfits and accessories.

Content & Programming:

On HBO Max, audiences can stream modern series like Looney Tunes Cartoons, Bugs Bunny Builders and Tiny Toons Looniversity, each packed with the fast-paced comedy and clever gags that have defined the franchise for generations.

For fans looking to revisit the original mischief-makers, a vast library of over 700 classic Looney Tunes shorts is also available to stream for free on Tubi, giving audiences access to hundreds of the legendary cartoons that first introduced Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, and the rest of the iconic cast.

To celebrate Rabbit Season, fans can tune into a month-long Looney Tunes livestream on the WB Kids YouTube channels, featuring a nonstop lineup of the gang's greatest hits. The celebration will also debut a brand-new digital series, Gokko Looney Tunes, launching with a special Rabbit Season episode.

From brand-new stories to the golden-age classics that started it all, there's no shortage of ways to jump into the wonderfully wacky world of the Looney Tunes.

Beginning April 1, Rabbit Season will also be supported across major digital storefronts including a dedicated Amazon Family & Animation Brand Room, making it easier than ever for fans to dive into the celebration.

From Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the Bugs Bunny Anniversary Collection recently returned to shelves on Blu-ray, featuring 60 restored theatrical shorts presented in their original 4:3 aspect ratio. Fans can also look ahead to the first-ever DVD release of the HBO Max Original Looney Tunes Cartoons: The Complete Series on May 19, which includes all 82 episodes of the Emmy®-winning series along with new Olympic-themed shorts. Throughout Rabbit Season, digital retailers will spotlight an array of discounted Looney Tunes movies, series, and collections.

Retail:

Throughout Rabbit Season, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products is celebrating with inspiring new product collaborations and retail collections, inviting fans to show off their Looney side. Hopping into the fun, fans can now bring home a brand-new LEGO® Looney Tunes™ Bugs Bunny set. Kicking off this April, fans can hop into the season with a new Looney Tunes x Samii Ryan collection launching April 17 along with new collections from Looney Tunes x Posh Peanut, bringing the Tunes' playful spirit to apparel and lifestyle products.

And the fun is just getting started – with Space Jam's 30th Anniversary tipping off later this year, fans can also look out for many more Looney Tunes collaborations and retail partners to come throughout the year.

Promotions:

Fans may also spot Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny popping up in the real world during Rabbit Season. The pair will make special appearances at the Pizza Hut stage at the March Madness® Men's Final Four® Tip-Off Tailgate from April 3rd-6th, along with a few surprise events throughout the month.

In the meantime, fans can get in the game by enjoying the limited-edition Space Jam™ Triple Treat Box® from Pizza Hut, celebrating the upcoming anniversary of Space Jam™ – three courses, one legendary collab.

With gaming moments, new content, special events, product drops and, promotions throughout April, Rabbit Season offers fans everywhere the perfect excuse to hop into spring with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes crew.

As the confetti settles and the ACME gadgets wind down, one thing's for sure: Rabbit Season is just getting warmed up. With fresh stories to stream, new gear to wear, surprise appearances to chase, and Looney chaos popping up across games and the real world, there's never been a better time to join Bugs, Lola, Daffy, and the entire Looney Tunes crew for a month of mischief. So grab a carrot, cue the music, and hop into the fun—because in true Looney Tunes fashion, the surprises will keep coming long after the season begins.

About Looney Tunes:

Looney Tunes is a zany world filled with iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, and Lola Bunny and packed with rapid-fire humor, clever references and boundless energy. Debuting as theatrical shorts nearly a century ago, Looney Tunes has evolved into a global pop culture powerhouse spanning feature films, television series, games, consumer products, themed entertainment and more.

LOONEY TUNES and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s26)

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBDHE) distributes the award-winning movies, television, animation, and digital content produced by Warner Bros. to the homes and screens of millions through physical Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD retail sales and digital transactions on major streaming, video-on-demand cable, satellite, digital, and mobile channels. WBHE is part of Warner Bros. Content Sales, one of the world's largest distributors of entertainment programming.

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Warner Bros. Discovery

Lindsay Kiesel, [email protected]

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery