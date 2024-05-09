WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Please visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/ to view the financial results and other earnings materials.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. A link to the live webcast of the conference call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until May 17, 2024. The replay can be accessed via phone by dialing +1 800-934-2750 or +1 402-220-1142. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

