Warner Communications Clients Recognized with Prestigious Industry Awards

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications - an award-winning, boutique PR agency, distinguished for expertise in content creation, brand awareness, marketing communications, and digital strategies - announces the award recognition of three clients. Warner's meticulously crafted nominations for renowned industry awards highlight remarkable contributions to advancing a greener, more sustainable future.

Two of Warner's clients have been honored with the 2024 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards , recognizing exemplary leadership, innovative practices, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

Bioenergy Devco , the global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of anaerobic digesters, received the Environmental Initiatives Award for its pioneering organics recycling facility .





, the global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of anaerobic digesters, received the for its . Packsize® , a market leader in sustainable, right-sized, on-demand packaging, secured the Environmental Initiatives Award for its revolutionary X-Series packaging automation.

In addition, Bioenergy Devco is a finalist for the Sustainability Delivery Awards Energy Company of the Year .

"Warner has generated exceptional results for Bioenergy Devco," said Sarah Oliver, vice president of marketing and communication. "Working with Warner is invaluable to our efforts to raise awareness about organics recycling's importance in creating a greener, more sustainable future."

Aqua Metals , another Warner client, and pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, whose groundbreaking Li AquaRefining Process has garnered widespread recognition, has been named a finalist for the 2024 Reuters Global Energy Transition Awards . They have also been named a Top Project of the Year in the Environment+Energy Leader Awards.

Warner has been instrumental in propelling these organizations to the forefront of the sustainability landscape.

"We are extremely proud of the work we do in support of companies that are advancing sustainable technologies, accelerating efforts to protect our planet, and supporting a greener future," said Jessica Whidt, Managing Director, Warner Communications. "These companies are pioneers in their respective fields and exemplify the best of organizations dedicated to decarbonizing the supply chain."

About Warner Communications (a Millwright Agency)

Warner Communications is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in Louisville, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, and a global network. The agency holds expertise in the B2B industry, including: end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, and beyond, to expand visibility and thought leadership, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in brands. Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. Visit warnerpr.com or our LinkedIn page.

Media contact

Jessica Whidt

[email protected]

SOURCE Warner Communications LLC