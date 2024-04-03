Warner Communications Named Finalist in Two Categories of the 2024 SABRE Awards

BOSTON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications - an award winning, boutique PR agency, distinguished for its expertise in content creation, brand awareness, marketing communications, and digital strategies - has been named a finalist in two esteemed categories of the 2024 SABRE Awards North America competition.

Warner's outstanding achievements have been acknowledged in the following categories:

Technology: Hardware - "Unboxing the Magic of Right-Sized Boxes" for Packsize .

- "Unboxing the Magic of Right-Sized Boxes" for . Technology: Software & Services - "Elevate Efficiency: AI-Powered Supply Chain Solution" for Roambee .

Warner's "Outside the Box Outreach" campaign ingeniously showcased Packsize's right-sized packaging solutions through a comprehensive strategy encompassing media relations, content marketing, social media engagement, and award-winning campaigns. Results included an 11% year-over-year increase in share of voice, higher domain authority visibility, a remarkable 63.5% surge in social media growth, and an estimated audience reach exceeding 489 million.

Similarly, the "Elevate Efficiency: AI-Powered Supply Chain Solution" campaign strategically positioned Roambee's Supply Chain Intelligence Platform, leveraging its AI capabilities to provide real-time data monitoring, actionable analytics, and predictive insights. Through targeted messaging, media outreach, impactful contributed content, and high-profile speaker engagements, Warner secured earned coverage in +10 top-tier publications and secured over six prestigious award wins.

"We are honored to be shortlisted for two SABRE Awards this year, which highlights our teams' creativity, strategic thinking, and data-driven approach for our valued clients," said Jessica Whidt, Managing Director at Warner Communications.

The SABRE Awards North America competition received over 2,000 submissions this year across various categories. A panel of expert judges, comprising industry luminaries, meticulously evaluated campaigns based on their ingenuity, strategic vision, and tangible impact. Winners will be announced at the annual SABRE Awards North America ceremony on May 1, 2024.

