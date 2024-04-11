Warner Communications Selected as PR Agency for EnCirca, Exclusive .POST Registrar

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Communications - an award winning, boutique PR agency, distinguished for its expertise in content creation, brand awareness, marketing communications, and digital strategies - has been chosen as the PR agency for EnCirca , an ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar, selected as the exclusive global .POST registrar. POST is backed by the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a United Nations specialized agency.

"As we launch our Trademark Sunrise Period with .POST registry for businesses worldwide, we couldn't be more pleased with our strategic partnership with Warner Communications, renowned for its expertise in the supply chain industry. This collaboration sets the stage for a successful journey ahead," said Thomas Barrett, President of EnCirca.

Jessica Whidt, Managing Director of Warner Communications, added, "We are thrilled to welcome EnCirca to our esteemed client portfolio. EnCirca's commitment to providing services for trademark protection, domain portfolio management, cyber-security defenses, website hosting, and blockchain integration aligns perfectly with our capabilities. We look forward to supporting EnCirca's campaign to enhance .POST brand awareness in the U.S., positioning it as the hallmark of trust in global supply chains, and a benchmark for secure and reliable cross-border commerce and shipping."

About EnCirca

EnCirca was founded in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. As an ICANN-Accredited Domain Name Registrar, EnCirca has been selected as the exclusive global .POST registrar. EnCirca also provides services for trademark protection, domain portfolio management, cyber-security defenses, website hosting, and blockchain integration.

About Warner Communications

Warner Communications Group is an award-winning integrated marketing communications agency based in Boston with offices in Chicago, Houston, Louisville, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and a global network. The agency holds expertise in the B2B industry, including: end-to-end supply chain, energy & cleantech, professional services, and beyond to expand visibility and thought leadership, strengthen credibility, and build confidence in brands. Warner is known for its commitment to delivering unmatched creativity, program results and client service. For more information, visit our website warnerpr.com or our LinkedIn page.

