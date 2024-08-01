WARNER MUSIC GROUP ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION OF RECORDED MUSIC OPERATIONS

After Two Highly Successful Decades at WMG, Max Lousada Announces Decision to Step Down at End of Fiscal Year

Creative Regional Leadership to Be Elevated Through Flatter Structure;

Greater Impact Through Globalized Services

Elliot Grainge Becomes CEO of Atlantic Music Group at Beginning of Fiscal Year 2025; Julie Greenwald to Take New Role as Chairman of Atlantic Music Group

NEW YORK, August 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) today unveiled a dynamic new structure for its Recorded Music operations, designed to strengthen services to artists at every stage of their careers, create more direct channels between local expertise and global opportunities, and position the company for long-term growth.

As part of this reorganization, Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, has decided to step down at the end of the fiscal year (September 30), after eight highly successful years in the role, and 20 years at WMG. Lousada will remain as an advisor through January 31.

At the same time, Julie Greenwald has begun a leadership transition, which will see her take on a new role as Chairman, Atlantic Music Group, reporting to Robert Kyncl, WMG CEO. Effective October 1, Elliot Grainge, 10K Projects Founder & CEO, will become CEO of Atlantic Music Group, reporting to Kyncl. Continuing the tradition of independently minded entrepreneurs joining WMG, Grainge became part of the global senior management team last year, after the company acquired a majority stake in his trailblazing label.

Effective October 1, the new, flatter structure will elevate creative regional leadership, supported by global services, delivering maximum impact for artists on the world stage. WMG's Recorded Music regional and divisional leaders will report directly to Kyncl. In the new structure, WMG will neither have the roles of CEO, Recorded Music nor President, International, Recorded Music.

Europe , Middle East , Africa (EMEA) - will be overseen by seasoned exec Simon Robson . The UK & Ireland group will now be part of European operations.

- will be overseen by seasoned exec . The UK & group will now be part of European operations. Latin America (LATAM) - including WM Latina, will continue to be run by Alejandro Duque , who has made a big impact on the region since joining WMG in 2021.

- including WM Latina, will continue to be run by who has made a big impact on the region since joining WMG in 2021. Asia Pacific (APAC) - a leader will be appointed to the newly created position overseeing the entire APAC region.

- a leader will be appointed to the newly created position overseeing the entire APAC region. US - will be organized in two label groups. Atlantic Music Group, to be run by Elliot Grainge as CEO, already includes Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra Entertainment – and will now also encompass recently acquired 10K Projects, while continuing to benefit from the creative expertise of A&R legend Craig Kallman . Warner Records , which has enjoyed a resurgence under Tom Corson & Aaron Bay-Schuck – will now include oversight of Warner Music Nashville, along with Nonesuch and Reprise.

At the same time, Warner Music Group is strengthening its central global operations in order to create new opportunities for artists and drive additional revenue across distribution (via ADA), Global Catalog, Marketing, and WMX (including merchandising and Direct To Fan). As a result, effective October 1, the respective heads of those divisions will report to Kyncl.

Robert Kyncl said: "On behalf of everyone at WMG, I'd like to thank Max for his extraordinary achievements over the last twenty years. Max is a true artists' champion, who created a culture that puts artistry first, growing our global reach and building a roster of incredible talent and an outstanding team. I'm grateful that he'll be helping to ensure a smooth transition."

He added: "I'm very happy to promote Elliot to his new position, and delighted that Julie will be taking on her new role, both of them working with Craig, as we take this iconic label to even greater heights. Elliot has been a stellar addition to WMG's leadership team, with a distinctive approach to artist development. We have an amazing bench of creative leaders, and I'm looking forward to working more closely with them, as we collaborate on the company's next phase of creative excellence, commercial transformation, and growing revenues. At a time when global culture moves at the speed of light, we're doubling down on great artists and diverse music scenes, empowering our talent and team to have maximum impact."

Max Lousada said: "Over the past two decades, we created something special together at Warner: a music company built for artists, where original voices are championed, where their creativity is honored and protected, and where superstar careers are ignited. I'm proud to have grown a world-class team who share that vision and whose enterprise and energy have brought in new labels, rebuilt iconic brands, expanded our global network, and pioneered new fan experiences. The music business has always been about evolution, and the time has come for me to build something new. I'll be helping the team through this transition, and I have no doubt they'll continue to develop artists who move the world."

Julie Greenwald said: "My whole career is about developing baby bands into career artists and empowering our amazing people to change culture in unexpected ways. It's been twenty years since I walked through the door at Atlantic and began the work of rearchitecting this iconic label. I couldn't have done it without the deep passion and dedication of my incredible team, and our unbelievable artists, who make music that inspires and moves people everywhere. Finally, I want to welcome Elliot; I'm looking forward to working with him as we continue to place our artists and their music at the heart of this company."

Elliot Grainge said: "It will be a huge honor to join such a legendary label group, partner with its iconic artists, and build on the extraordinary achievements of Julie and Craig - they're leading a second golden age at Atlantic Records. I'm excited to work with the talented team at Atlantic Music Group to take the artists and the brand into fresh territory, and continue to nurture 10K's artists and its unique spirit. Together, we'll pioneer powerful opportunities for the creative community and raise up a new generation of superstars. In the meantime, I'd like to thank Max for his faith in me and Robert for trusting me with this great responsibility."

Access accompanying images here.

Max Lousada

Among the many artists that have flourished during Lousada's leadership are superstars such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Dua Lipa, Coldplay, David Guetta, Megan Thee Stallion, Myke Towers, and Diljit Dosanjh. Throughout his tenure, WMG's recorded music operation strengthened its global footprint, expanding into major markets such as India and the Middle East, and carrying out high-profile acquisitions such as 10K Projects, 300 Entertainment, and Spinnin' Records. Prior to becoming CEO of Recorded Music in 2017, Lousada served as Chairman & CEO of Warner Music UK, where he oversaw the integration of Parlophone Records. Lousada previously headed up Atlantic Records UK for nine years, during which time he built an award-winning team and a strong roster of artists including Paolo Nutini, James Blunt, Rudimental, Plan B, Marina and the Diamonds, and Damien Rice. In 2002, he joined Mushroom Records as Head of A&R, signing ambient dance act Zero 7 and overseeing releases from acts such as Muse, Ash, Garbage, and DJ Paul Oakenfold. In 2000, he became the European Managing Director for the New York-based hip-hop label Rawkus Records, working with artists such as Mos Def, Talib Kweli and Pharoahe Monch. Lousada began his music industry career straight out of college, founding his own distribution company, In A Silent Way. In 2018, Lousada was introduced by Dua Lipa when he accepted Music Week's prestigious Strat Award, which recognizes industry icons and innovators.

Julie Greenwald

Since joining Atlantic 20 years ago, Greenwald has been integral to the success of top artists such as Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson, Coldplay, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, Charli XCX, Kehlani, Bruno Mars, Janelle Monáe, Panic! at the Disco, Charlie Puth, Ed Sheeran, Tiësto, Rob Thomas, Twenty One Pilots, and Wiz Khalifa, among many others, as well as award-winning projects such as Barbie the Album and the Original Broadway Cast Recordings of Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen. Under her leadership, Atlantic Music Group has grown to encompass music brands such as 300, ATCO, Big Beat, DTA, Elektra, Fueled By Ramen, Low Country Sound, Public Consumption, and Roadrunner. In 2021, she played a pivotal role in the acquisition of 300 Entertainment, bringing artists such as Gunna, Young Thug, and Megan Thee Stallion. In 2020, she helped to architect a new phase of WMG's partnership with Artist Partner Group, originally formed in 2012. In 2018, Greenwald oversaw the re-launch of Elektra as a stand-alone label in the US. Prior to Atlantic, she was president of The Island Def Jam Music Group. She began her career at Rush Management and then Def Jam working with Jay Z, Method Man, DMX, and many others. Greenwald has been chosen five times as Billboard's Women in Music Executive of the Year — more than any other person.

Elliot Grainge

Grainge joined WMG last year, after the company acquired a majority stake in his trailblazing label, 10K Projects. 10K Projects has discovered and developed new superstars and fast-rising names, including alt-pop sensation Artemas, rap stars Ice Spice, Trippie Redd, and 6ix9ine, No.1 Christian artist Forrest Frank, pop duo Surfaces, as well as exciting talent like Aitch, YTB Fatt, and COIN. Grainge was also behind the signing of XXXTENTACION in 2016. In just seven years, 10K Projects' team of expert digital marketers has been behind countless commercial and cultural hits, including over 30 platinum-certified singles. In 2022, Grainge struck a deal to bring Homemade Projects into the fold, which encompasses a record label, influencer management, and merchandise operation.

