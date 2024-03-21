Warrior Rising Announces Partnership with Michigan Veterans Trust Fund and Grand Valley State University

The partnership with the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund comes in the form of a generous grant which will be utilized to fund Warrior Rising's upcoming Business Shower event in Detroit, Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Rising, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to empowering veterans through entrepreneurship, is proud to announce a significant partnership with the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund (MVTF) and Grand Valley State University (GVSU). This collaboration marks a milestone in Warrior Rising's mission to support veteran entrepreneurs and will pave the way for innovative programs and initiatives.

The partnership with the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund comes in the form of a generous grant in the amount of $150,000, which will be utilized to fund Warrior Rising's upcoming Business Shower event in Detroit, Michigan, scheduled for September 20th-21st. The Business Shower will provide veteran entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their business ideas and connect with industry experts for potential funding and mentorship opportunities.

"We are immensely grateful for the support of the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund," said Jason Van Camp, Executive Director of Warrior Rising. "Their generous contribution will enable us to continue our mission of empowering veteran entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth in the Detroit community."

Lindell Holm, Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Director had this to say, "The Michigan Veterans Trust Fund wants to see the veteran community in Michigan thrive. We believe that partnering with Warrior Rising and GVSU can help make that happen by providing the necessary tools for veteran entrepreneurs to unleash their full potential. We expect this collaboration will kickstart the growth of veterans who accept the challenge to start their own businesses."

In addition to the partnership with MVTF, Warrior Rising is excited to announce a collaboration with Grand Valley State University and its Richard M. and Helen DeVos Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation to create a new Veteran Business Accelerator program. This partnership will bring forth a new program combining Warrior Rising's curriculum and modeled after GVSU's successful Michigan Veterans Entrepreneur Lab. The program will provide veteran entrepreneurs nationwide with the resources, mentorship, and support needed to accelerate the growth of their businesses.

The partnership with GVSU underscores Warrior Rising's commitment to providing veterans with access to high-quality entrepreneurial education and support. Through this program, veteran entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to learn from experienced mentors, connect with industry professionals, and gain valuable skills to drive their businesses forward.

"We are honored to collaborate with Warrior Rising in supporting our nation's veterans," said Michael Hycinthe, representative from Grand Valley State University. "Together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of veteran entrepreneurs and contribute to the economic prosperity of our communities."

About Michigan Veteran Trust Fund (MVTF):

Michigan Veteran Trust is a fund established by the State of Michigan and administered by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency. Through financial assistance and other resources, MVTF strives to improve the quality of life for Michigan's veterans.

About Grand Valley State University (GVSU):

Grand Valley State University is a public liberal arts university located in Allendale, Michigan. Known for its commitment to excellence in education and innovation, GVSU offers a wide range of academic programs and initiatives to support student success.

