Wasa® Crispbread and JoJo Fletcher Kick Off Patio Season with Limited-Edition Snackle Set

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's almost time for the best season of the year: patio season! What better way to enjoy warmer weather and sunny skies than with delicious outdoor snacks? Wasa®, the largest crispbread baker in the world, is introducing a limited-edition Wasa Snackle Set for fans' on-the-go snacking occasions. Dropping in limited qualities exclusively on Amazon starting May 13 at 10am ET and every Monday following throughout May, the Wasa Snackle Set is the perfect accessory to indulging in delicious snacks and soaking up the warmer weather.

The Snackle Set includes a specially-designed snack box – the ultimate summer snacking essential that's as aesthetic as it is practical! Equipped with special compartments that perfectly fit the large, sturdy shape of the crispbreads, and a convenient outer handle for on-the-go moments, the Wasa Snackle Set fits a variety of snacks and toppings to pair with your favorite Wasa flavors like Wasa Sourdough, Multi Grain or even Gluten Free. Whether you're heading out for a picnic, hitting the beach or simply enjoying a snack break on your patio while working from home, Wasa knows that every snack lover wants to nourish themselves in style.

In preparation for the start of patio season ahead of Memorial Day, Wasa is partnering with renowned TV host, businesswoman, influencer and former star of ABC's The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher, who embodies the 'hostess with the mostest' qualities that Wasa fans love from the brand, to join them in welcoming warmer weather and launch the limited-edition Snackle Set.

"Whether I'm refueling after a fun pickleball match or relaxing with my husband Jordan in our backyard, Wasa crispbreads with peanut butter, banana and honey have always been one of my go-to treats," said JoJo Fletcher. "Of course, the Wasa Snackle Set will be one of my top accessories for Summer 2024!"

The Snackle Set is available for preorder while supplies last exclusively on Amazon starting at 10am ET on May 13, and as a nod to Memorial Day on 5/27, will retail for $5.27. For fans who might miss the initial drop, Wasa will release more Snackle Sets every Monday through the end of May (May 20 and May 27). In addition to the snack box, fans will also receive one pack of Wasa Sourdough Crispbread as part of the Snackle Set.

"We want our Wasa Snackle Sets to encourage fans to take a moment for themselves with a nourishing snack outdoors," said Lori Schwartz, Brand Manager at Wasa USA. "We can't wait to see how those that score one of these limited-edition sets get creative with filling the compartments! From savory crispbreads topped with tinned fish and chili flakes, to sweet ones featuring whipped ricotta and berries, there are so many snacking possibilities."

About Wasa®

For over 100 years, Wasa has been the biggest crispbread baker in the world, with products in countries ranging from Sweden to the United States and beyond. In 1999, Wasa became part of the Barilla Group together with other bakery brands such as Mulino Bianco, Harry's, and Pavesi. Wasa Crispbreads start with just a few simple selected ingredients for a rustic, authentic flavor and a signature crunch. Larger than a cracker, crispbreads stand up to favorite toppings and make the perfect, crunchy canvas for a snack or a mini meal. Wasa's business reduces its greenhouse gas emissions from field to the shelf, and that's why they're a wholesome, versatile choice for both people and the planet! Learn more at wasa-usa.com.

