Wash Smart Provides Free Laundry Services to 1,350 Chicago Families Affected by SNAP Disruptions

Chicago laundromat chain concludes three-week relief program Nov. 26, providing 850 more families with free washing

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wash Smart Laundry will wrap up its three-week community assistance program on Wednesday, Nov. 26, providing free laundry services to 850 additional families across its 17 Chicago-area locations. The free-wash effort supports residents affected by delays in SNAP benefits and will bring the total number of households served to 1,350.

One of Wash Smart Laundry’s 17 Chicago-area locations

The company launched the initiative Nov. 12 in response to the federal government shutdown that halted SNAP benefits in early November, leaving nearly 2 million Illinois residents, including about 900,000 in Chicago, without their usual food assistance, according to the Illinois Department of Human Services and media reports. Although benefits were restored Nov. 20 after the 43-day shutdown, many residents continue to face financial strain.

Wash Smart created the program to help cover an essential expense for families who may need extra support during this period.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Joey Gilb, chief operating officer of Wash Smart Laundry. "This program is one way we can say thank you and offer real help to families in our community who are under added stress right now."

On Wednesday, Wash Smart will provide the first 50 customers at each location with laundry cards valued at $10 each to cover a full wash and dry cycle. The cards remain valid indefinitely and require no application process. During program hours, SNAP recipients can present their benefit card at the counter between 5 a.m. and midnight to receive a laundry card.

The initiative has received support from Alds. Stephanie D. Coleman, Julia M. Ramirez, Jeylú B. Gutiérrez and Derrick G. Curtis and state Rep. Matt Hanson, who have shared information about the program with residents in their districts.

The program reaches communities across Chicago's South and West sides, along with suburban areas including Addison, Elgin, Franklin Park, Montgomery, Niles, and West Chicago. Each of the company's 17 locations participates in the distribution, from its Kedzie Avenue stores serving Chicago's Southwest Side to its suburban sites in DuPage and Cook counties.

Call to Action

Families with valid SNAP cards can visit any Wash Smart Laundry location on Wednesday, Nov. 26, during regular business hours to receive a free laundry card.

Participating Location Addresses

4646 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60632

3319 W 55th St, Chicago, IL 60632

5926 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60629

4314 W Marquette Rd, Chicago, IL 60629

6450 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60609

4030 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60609

5112 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60632

2523 W Cermak Rd, Chicago, IL 60608

2005 W 79th St, Chicago, IL 60620

4446 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60639

9515 Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131

511 N Addison Rd, Addison, IL 60101

425 Dundee Ave, Elgin, IL 60120

616 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, IL 60538

8940 N Greenwood Ave, Niles, IL 60714

8716 W Golf Rd, Niles, IL 60714

149 N Neltnor Blvd, West Chicago, IL 60185

About Wash Smart Laundry

Wash Smart Laundry operates 17 laundromats across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs, offering self-service, drop-off, and delivery options. The company is committed to accessibility, community engagement, and quality care for customers throughout the region. Each location features high-efficiency machines, extended hours, spacious parking, free Wi-Fi, and family-friendly Kids Zones.

For full program details or to find participating laundromats, visit https://www.washsmartlaundry.com

