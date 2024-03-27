Washington Campers More Likely to Camp with Family, Pets

PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, found in its 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma that Washington campers were nearly 13% more likely to camp with kids than the national average in 2023. More than a third (35.4%) brought their little ones to the campsite.

Photo Credit: The Dyrt camper Beth E.

Their fur babies were also along for the ride as Washington campers were 8% more likely to camp with a dog than others nationwide. And while camping with cats has yet to take off as a significant trend, Washington campers were 24% more likely to bring their feline friends to the campsite.

"As a professional dog show handler, I live with dogs 24/7 and this extends to vacation plans," says The Dyrt camper Karyn C. of Washington. "I bought a motorhome so we can always take the dogs on our adventures camping. Our next big adventure is driving from Washington to Texas to camp out and watch the April 8 solar eclipse!"

For this year's annual report, The Dyrt took a closer look at three iconic West Coast camping states — Washington, California and Oregon. West Coast campers are a seasoned bunch. Those surveyed from Washington, Oregon and California were 29% less likely to be first-time campers in 2023.

Given that Washington campers tend to bring their kids and pets, when they head out to a park or campground it makes sense that they generally leave their work behind. The Dyrt's survey found that campers from Washington were 27% less likely to work while camping in 2023 compared to the national average.

However, there are some drawbacks to West Coast camping. Campers in the rest of the country reported their plans were interrupted by wildfires or natural disasters at a 13.1% clip in 2023. That percentage skyrockets to 33.1% for those on the West Coast, and reaches an alarming 42% for campers in Washington and Oregon.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping app with over 12 million user-generated reviews, photos and tips for RV sites, cabins, glamping and tent camping locations, including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States.

