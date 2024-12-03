Washington Charter Public Schools are Top Performers in Latest State Assessments

New Report Reveals How Charter Public Schools Achieve These Results

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington State Charter Schools Association and Excellent Schools Washington released "Game Changers: How Washington's Charter Public Schools Produce Exceptional Results for Students," a new report that highlights the academic success of charter public schools across the state. The report, based on the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC) data released by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), shows that students in Washington's charter public schools are among the top performing public schools in state. These innovative public schools are outperforming other public schools in key areas, including reading and math, with many schools serving a high percentage of underserved communities and leading the way in closing achievement gaps.

The report explores how Washington charter public schools are implementing innovative educational models, personalized learning, and strong community partnerships to achieve these impressive results. The report calls attention to the critical role charter schools play in providing high-quality education options and advancing student success across the state.

Chris Korsmo, Executive Director of the Washington State Charter Schools Association, praised the efforts of educators, students, and families, noting: "Washington's charter public schools are proving that when given the flexibility to innovate and focus on student needs, schools can deliver excellent outcomes. These test results demonstrate that charter public schools are not only meeting but exceeding expectations, particularly for students who have historically been underserved by the traditional system. Charter schools are playing a vital role in improving educational equity and opportunities in our state."

"Washington's charter public schools are raising the bar for public education outcomes across the state — especially for students in historically underserved communities," said Julie Kennedy, Executive Director of Excellent Schools Washington. "These results demonstrate the powerful impact of education options that are innovative, student-centered, and rooted in the community. With flexibility, freedom, dedicated educators, and engaged families who are all working together to ensure every student has the opportunity to excel, anything is possible."

"Academic outcomes are an important consideration when evaluating the hard work of students, educators and families in Washington's charter public schools," said Marcus Harden, executive director of the Washington State Charter School Commission. "While we celebrate successful student outcomes, we recognize there's still much work to be done to ensure every student in our state - including those in charter public schools - has access to a high-quality education. As the main authorizer of charter public schools in Washington, our focus is to continue upholding a multi-layered accountability framework so that charter public schools may continue to expand opportunities and address inequities within our broader public school system."

The report also features insights from school leaders, highlighting the success stories of individual charter schools. Karen Lobos, Executive Director of Rainer Prep, stated: "We've seen firsthand how our personalized learning approach and commitment to each student's success have transformed outcomes for our students. The 2023-2024 Smarter Balanced Assessments reflect not just the hard work of our students and teachers, but also the unique model that allows us to tailor education to individual needs and help every child reach their full potential."

View the full report, "Game Changers: How Washington's Charter Public Schools Produce Exceptional Results for Students."

The Washington Charter School Association is the non-profit organization advocating for high-impact, student-centered charter public schools in Washington State. Founded in 2013 following the approval of a ballot measure, we represent a network of 17 tuition-free, open-to-all, non-sectarian schools serving approximately 5,000 students. Our member schools enroll higher rates of students of color (65%) and students from low-income families (62%) than traditional public schools.

Excellent Schools Washington is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that every student has access to innovative, student-centered education options that drive academic success and long-term opportunities. Our mission is to accelerate the growth and sustainability of high-quality schools in the state of Washington that foster equitable access, innovation, and community-rooted choices for families and students who have been systemically underserved. We advocate for policies that promote equity and excellence in education, while providing resources and support to schools that demonstrate strong, measurable outcomes for students. By fostering a diverse ecosystem of public education choices, we empower families and communities to find the best fit for their children's educational needs.

