Washington, D.C., Startup Goodshuffle raises $5MM in Series A.

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington, D.C-based software company Goodshuffle announced its Series A investment of $5MM from FINTOP Capital.

"We were amazed to see what Goodshuffle has achieved with so little funding historically. It's a true testament to the strength and discipline of this team and their understanding of the events industry." –Brittani Roberts, Principal, FINTOP Capital

Goodshuffle intends to use the funds to hire more talent and further build out its already robust all-in-one event business management software, Goodshuffle Pro. It also plans to launch new, innovative solutions to some of the biggest problems faced by event business owners.

One of Goodshuffle's primary focuses in the new year is further tackling the complex logistics behind event businesses. Garcia recently spoke at Manifest, a premier logistics and supply chain conference, to kick off an instrumental overhaul for businesses who often metaphorically "move mountains" to tackle multiple weekend events.

"We're getting some long-planned features over the finish line, and hiring more teammates to build out the next phase of our offerings for 2024 and beyond." –Andrew Garcia, CEO, Goodshuffle

It's a full-circle moment for the CEO and Co-founder, whose original logistical challenge of renting out gear as a college DJ planted the initial seed that became Goodshuffle.

He and Co-founder Erik Dreyer started the business with an online rentals marketplace (Goodshuffle.com). The duo quickly realized that the industry faced unique challenges and lacked robust business software, which is when they moved their focus to building Goodshuffle Pro, an all-in-one vertical SaaS solution. Joined by Founding Team Member Karen Gordon in 2017, they soft-launched later that year and officially premiered the platform in January 2018.

Goodshuffle Pro became an instant category leader by taking an innovative approach to solving complex problems, boasting a steady 4.9-out-of-5 rating on software rating platform Capterra.

Even when the events industry took a severe hit during COVID-19, Goodshuffle quickly expanded its online shopping capabilities and educational resources, which helped the company grow despite the challenges of the pandemic.

"We always had the vision of further enabling the online shopping experience for these businesses. The pandemic created an urgent need to expedite those features. It was a difficult timeline, but ultimately an accelerator to a component of our long term plans." –Erik Dreyer, Co-founder, Goodshuffle

In addition to its stellar reputation with its software users, Goodshuffle has built an excellent reputation as a workplace. Its unique culture has become a talent magnet, attracting team members across eight states and Canada. The company has won DC's Best Startup twice and been ranked among DC's Best Places to Work.

"We got this far by having the right people on our team, so we're all in agreement that hiring more stellar talent to join us is our most crucial next step." –Karen Gordon, EVP & Founding Team Member

