Washington Homeland Security Roundtable launches The Coast Guard Industry Academy Class 2 in collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Homeland Security Roundtable (WHSR) recently announced Class 2 of the Coast Guard Industry Academy. The Coast Guard Industry Academy is an unprecedented, in-depth, one-year program designed to strengthen Industry collaboration and knowledge of the Coast Guard mission.

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz will open the Academy at USCG Headquarters in Washington, DC. As part of this dialogue, USCG Senior Leadership will participate in several discussions focusing on major strategic initiatives, including: Securing Maritime Borders, Facilitating Commerce, Maritime Security and Counterterrorism, Inland Waterways, Sovereignty and Presence in Polar Regions, and Acquisitions. The opening session will include the Baltimore USCG Yard and a visit to TRACEN Cape May, NJ.

The Coast Guard Industry Academy is reserved for 40 Industry Senior Executives at the level of VP (or commensurate title) and above. The goal is to embed Executives who maintain a broad organizational authority and responsibility, can share comprehensive Industry knowledge and are able to disseminate Coast Guard information back across their organization. The one-year program is organized such that USCG knowledge and understanding is built with each successive quarterly session, and participants are committing to the full one-year program. Participant organizations must be listed at www.sam.gov.

Quarterly Session Dates

March 2020: USCG HQ in Washington, DC, Coast Guard Yard in Baltimore, MD, and TRACEN Cape May, NJ June 2020: New Orleans, LA Sept 2020: Seattle, WA and Kodiak, AK Nov 2020: Miami, FL and Puerto Rico

Details are available on the WHSR website at www.whsroundtable.org, and registration link at http://whsroundtable.org/cgia2. Registration opened on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at noon Eastern Time, and is offered on a first come, first serve basis to both WHSR Members and Non-Members. Fees for participants will be limited to actual program and travel costs per session.

"The United States Coast Guard has an incredibly complex mission set. We are delighted to continue to partner with them for CGIA2 to increase Industry's understanding of the mission, build professional relationships and deepen advocacy for the U.S. Coast Guard," said Kay Olive, WHSR Director.

WHSR, a 501 (c)6 organization, is the premier DHS/Industry liaison group, focused on strategic initiatives and in-depth partnerships between DHS Agencies and Industry.

