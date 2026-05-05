Washington International School Welcomes French Minister, Showcases Global Model for Multilingual Learning

French Minister Éléonore Caroit's visit, array of international partnerships, and TopBaller x Bundesliga x Red Bull 1v1 global youth soccer competition distinguish WIS's holistic approach

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington International School (WIS), offering a premier internationally-minded and multilingual education from Preschool through Grade 12, is excited to share a series of recent distinctions that highlight its unique language learning and curricula strengthening critical thinking in the AI era.

France’s Minister Delegate for La Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad Éléonore Caroit and Consul General of France in Washington, D.C. Caroline Monvoisin walk with Head of School Suzanna Jemsby (right) and team members at Washington International School's Tregaron Campus.

French Minister Engages and Empowers WIS Students

France's Minister Delegate for La Francophonie, International Partnerships, and French Nationals Abroad Éléonore Caroit, together with Consul General of France in Washington, D.C. Caroline Monvoisin, and their teams, visited WIS's Tregaron Campus on April 15 to meet with WIS students, faculty, and administrators involved in the development of French teaching and learning.

Minister Caroit shared, "A l'occasion de mon déplacement aux États-Unis, j'ai tenu à visiter la Washington International School, aux côtés de notre Consule générale. Cet établissement qui accueille des centaines d'élèves bénéficie du label Franceducation, qui récompense la qualité de l'enseignement francophone." (During my visit to the United States, I took the opportunity to visit Washington International School alongside our Consul General. This institution, which serves hundreds of students, holds the FranceÉducation label, recognizing the quality of its French-language education.)

Consul Monvoisin wrote, "Merci aux équipes de la WIS pour leur accueil chaleureux et aux élèves pour leurs témoignages sur l'apprentissage du français. Une jeunesse porteuse d'un bel avenir pour la francophonie et le multilinguisme!" (Thank you to the teams at WIS for their warm welcome, and to the students for sharing their experiences learning French — a generation that holds the promise of a bright future for the Francophonie and multilingualism!)

"We are deeply honored to have welcomed Minister Caroit and Consul General Monvoisin, who engaged both our Middle and Upper School students in vibrant, empowering conversations on what it means to learn and use French and the career and life opportunities multilingualism opens for them," said WIS Head of School Suzanna Jemsby.

International-Mindedness Is Daily Life Across WIS

Each day, WIS students engage in immersive or dual language learning and every week they benefit from curricula built on international-mindedness and IB principles in action. In addition to Minister Caroit's visit, for example, from April 16–25, WIS hosted its annual exchange and homestay for students from our partner school, Colegio Estudio in Madrid. Our French partner students visit WIS as well, in the fall annually, from Collège Sévigné in Paris, while our entire Grade 8 travels to these partners each spring and students in the Chinese program travel in the summer to YK Pao School in Shanghai.

What's more, on April 17, Dr. Nermine A. Sabry, Cultural and Education Attache at the Egyptian Embassy introduced WIS students to Egypt's geography, demographics, and rich archaeological history, while also addressing common misconceptions about the country's culture, media representation, and religious diversity. This Embassy visit and similar weekly off- and on-campus programs provide students with a more nuanced understanding of nations and cultures beyond stereotypes.

Not least, earlier in the school year, our Chinese program received the Outstanding School Contributions Award from the Chinese School Association in the United States.

In the AI era, WIS holds that immersive language learning offers a vital pathway to keep young brains engaged in cognitive heavy lifting, as executive function and critical thinking are baked into the mental and communication processes by which we acquire multiple languages. As a Responsible AI in Learning (RAIL) Founder 50 school, WIS thoughtfully integrates new technology paradigms into its internationally-minded and multilingual approach to education. Notable is that the School's outstanding technology team includes 2026 ATLIS Pillar Award Winner Richard Anderson.

WIS Hosts Globally Recognized Soccer Tournament Giving Youth a Shot at European Professional Leagues

WIS's international-mindedness permeates athletics too. Just days after Minister Caroit's visit, WIS hosted the TopBaller x Bundesliga x Red Bull 1v1 soccer competition on April 18 that provides important global exposure for teenage players, with scouts from RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich identifying three local youth for further evaluation. As the fourth of four qualifiers in the USA, this impactful opportunity serves as a key milestone for WIS Athletics, as it supports organizations building pathways into professional football for young talented players worldwide.

WIS is also excited to announce the launch of WIS Athletics Summer Clinics for basketball, soccer, and track. Our professional coaching staff, who bring tremendous experience, passion, and commitment to the development of young athletes, will lead the Clinics. Learn more here.

Explore a WIS education here. Submit an inquiry form or request a tour here.

And, for a deeper look at WIS, check out our new 60th anniversary magazine issue here.

About Washington International School

Since its founding by a group of visionaries in 1966, Washington International School (WIS) has provided a multilingual international education to students in the greater Washington, D.C. region. WIS offers the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (IB PYP), the rigorous International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), the WIS Bilingual Diploma, and inquiry-based learning at every grade level. Ensuring proficiency in more than one language, including French, Spanish, and Mandarin, is foundational to a WIS education and to our mission to be an exemplary learning community — enriched by differences, informed through inquiry, and global in reach. WIS is located on two beautiful campuses in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Washington International School