Washington Poison Center Announces 2024 Story Contest Winner

SEATTLE, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's nonprofit service for free medical advice on poisoning and drug overdoses, is pleased to announce the winner of its 18th annual Poison Prevention Contest: Bella Mata, an 8th grade student from Burien, Washington.

Bella Mata, winner of the Washington Poison Center's 2024 Poison Prevention Story Contest

The WAPC's contest invited students in Kindergarten through 8th grade to submit short stories on household poisoning scenarios, poison prevention strategies, and the WAPC's role in supporting health and safety. Bella's submission "Citrus Lemonade" tells the story of Benny, a five year old who mistakes citrus window cleaning solution for lemonade. Benny's mother seeks treatment advice from the WAPC. Bella ends the story by providing simple strategies to prevent similar accidents: using Mr. Yuk stickers and storing harmful products safely.

"In this year's contest, we encouraged students to go beyond only identifying potential poison risks—we wanted contestants to explore safety strategies that fit their daily routines and environments," says Dr. Scott Phillips, Executive and Medical Director of the WAPC. "Bella excelled in this challenge with creativity and insight. She wrote about a poisoning scenario that resonates with many children, families, and caregivers, and clearly showed how simple, proactive measures can help mitigate risks."

The WAPC transformed Bella's story into an animated video, linked here. Bella received a bookstore gift card, and will participate in a visit with her local legislators in the near future.

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

