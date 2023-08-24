Washington Poison Center launches Naloxone Program at THING Music Festival

News provided by

Washington Poison Center

24 Aug, 2023, 10:37 ET

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center (WAPC), Washington's free medical service for questions and emergencies with medications, poisons, and drug overdoses, is piloting a naloxone education and distribution program at THING Music Festival from August 25 – 27, 2023.

Image from the Washington State Health Care Authority's Friends for Life campaign.
In collaboration with Jefferson County and THING Music Festival, the WAPC will be providing naloxone nasal spray (NARCAN®), rescue breathing masks, and educational materials around overdose prevention, including wallet cards, stickers, and flyers from the Washington State Health Care Authority's Friends for Life campaign. Representatives from WAPC and Jefferson County will be available throughout the festival, stationed at the festival market area adjacent to the main stage, from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

This pilot launches WAPC's new naloxone education and distribution program. Through outreach events and partnerships, the program aims to enhance accessibility and awareness of naloxone as an essential tool in reducing fatal opioid overdoses. Following the music festival, the WAPC will collaborate in the development and support of naloxone education programs at colleges, universities, and other organizations across Washington State. Within these efforts is the development of a comprehensive resource handbook containing up-to-date, stigma-free overdose response information tailored to college-age audiences.

"Through our Poison Helpline, the Washington Poison Center supports medical professionals, first responders, and community members in addressing potential opioid overdoses. This new program is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our efforts into the realm of naloxone distribution and education," explains Sarah Mahan, Naloxone Education Project Coordinator at the WAPC. "Our goal is to enhance the number of individuals capable of responding during crisis situations, whether for a friend or a stranger. Research underscores the importance of involving not only first responders in overdose response, but also engaging community members as part of the solution to save lives."

For inquiries or interest in collaborating with the WAPC on naloxone education, contact the Washington Poison at [email protected].

About the WAPC: The Washington Poison Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit mandated by Washington State to deliver poison and drug exposure-related medical advice and education to community members, first responders, and healthcare providers. WAPC provides medical advice through a 24/7/365 free telephone line staffed by specially trained pharmacists, nurses, and physician medical toxicologists. WAPC also provides free programs to educate local communities on poison safety, prevention, and harm reduction.

