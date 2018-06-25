Washington Post Names Carfax A Top Workplace For 5th Straight Time

"We're so grateful to have the hard work of Team Carfax recognized with this award," said Dick Raines, president of Carfax. "Our company is evolving, yet the one constant is our employees' commitment to helping millions of people. It started over 30 years ago with the introduction of the Carfax Report and continues today with innovative solutions like myCarfax and Carfax Used Car Listings. Day in and day out, nearly 850 talented members of our team are focused on building new products and improving our existing ones that people rely on to confidently shop for, buy, own and sell used cars."

Helping people doesn't stop at providing trusted information. Carfax employees take part in numerous fundraising efforts each year, including the annual Bike to the Beach ride for autism awareness. This year, Carfax has a goal of exceeding the $57,000 it raised in 2017 toward the cause.

At Carfax headquarters in Fairfax County, Carfax employees enjoy many of the creature comforts of home seamlessly integrated with a workspace that inspires free-flowing ideas and progress. Employees have their dogs in the office every day. Video and table games, an indoor park and gourmet coffee stations are staples of the Carfax workplace. In addition, employees share ideas over weekly catered lunches, during monthly happy hours, and daily in many of the open collaboration areas throughout the office.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

