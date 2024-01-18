Washington Speakers Bureau Announces Exclusive Partnership with Innovation Expert Josh Linkner

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB), the world's largest talent agency specializing in corporate speaking events, is excited to announce a new exclusive partnership with Josh Linkner, a serial entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, venture capital investor and sought-after speaker on innovation, creativity, and leadership.

Josh Linkner's illustrious career is marked by the successful launch and growth of five tech companies, including ePrize, the world's foremost interactive promotion agency. He is also a venture capitalist who has invested in over 100 startups. Furthermore, he is the co-founder and Managing Partner at the venture fund: Muditā Venture Partners. Beyond his entrepreneurial ventures, Josh is also a gifted jazz musician who has performed in venues across the country. Leveraging this diverse and rich background, Josh delivers captivating and inspiring keynotes, sharing invaluable tools and techniques that empower audiences to unlock their full potential and drive remarkable breakthroughs.

Josh Linkner is a New York Times bestselling author who has written four books on how to foster a culture of innovation and creativity in any organization. His latest book, Big Little Breakthroughs: How Small, Everyday Innovations Drive Oversized Results, reveals how anyone can harness the power of small, creative acts to solve problems and generate value.

Linkner is a recognized expert who has been featured in major media outlets such as Wall Street Journal, Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fast Company, and Inc. Magazine. He was awarded the Champion of Change by former President Barack Obama as an outstanding example of an American who can "out-innovate, out- educate and out-build the rest of the world.

"Josh Linkner is a remarkable speaker who delivers a powerful message of innovation, creativity, and leadership. He has a unique ability to connect with audiences and inspire them to think differently and act boldly. We are thrilled to welcome him as an exclusive speaker and look forward to working with him to create memorable and impactful events for our customers," said Ryan Heil, President of Washington Speakers Bureau.

