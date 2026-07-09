Washington Trust Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

WESTERLY, R.I., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release second quarter 2026 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives, as follows:

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), Nasdaq: WASH, is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.5 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com, or the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.