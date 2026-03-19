Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

WESTERLY, R.I., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: WASH), today declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid April 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2026.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. ("the Corporation), Nasdaq: WASH, is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $6.6 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com, or the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com.

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.