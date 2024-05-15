Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

WESTERLY, R.I., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (the Corporation"), NASDAQ: WASH, has released the Corporation's 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report ("ESG Report"), which presents the actions the Corporation has taken, and continues to take, to fulfill its obligations as an employer of choice, a business of choice, and a responsible corporate citizen.

"We embrace our responsibility to maintain the highest standard of environmental, social, and governance practices for the benefit of our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our efforts can have a material effect on the long-term sustainability of our business and positively impact all of our stakeholders."

The ESG Report illustrates the progress the Corporation has made in the following areas:

Employee Engagement: attracting, motivating, and retaining a talented, engaged, and diverse workforce.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: fostering a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming work environment.

Corporate Governance: operating with the highest ethical standards, in full compliance with the spirit and letter of all laws and regulations.

Data Security and Privacy: managing risk effectively and ensuring the security and privacy of customer assets, information, and data.

Community Involvement and Investment: enriching the lives of customers and enhancing the vibrancy and sustainability of the communities.

Environmental Responsibility: bringing sustainable thinking into the business, mitigating operational environmental impact, and helping to preserve the environment for future generations.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $7.2 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at ir.washtrust.com.

