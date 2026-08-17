Washington Trust launches Age With Wisdom™ education series to help Rhode Island and Connecticut older adults prevent financial exploitation and plan for the future

New education initiative combines fraud prevention, financial planning guidance, and AARP BankSafe® training to help older adults, families, and caregivers protect financial well-being

WESTERLY, R.I., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company (Washington Trust), today announced the launch of its Age With Wisdom™ education series, a community-focused initiative designed to help older adults, their families, and caregivers across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut protect themselves from financial fraud, prevent financial exploitation, and navigate the financial challenges that often accompany aging.

The Washington Trust Company has launched an Age With Wisdom education series to help older adults avoid scams and protect their finances.

Age With Wisdom™ is part of Washington Trust's broader commitment to helping older adults maintain financial independence, safeguard their assets, and prepare confidently for future life transitions. Through education, personalized guidance, and community outreach, the program addresses both immediate fraud risks and long-term financial planning needs.

Washington Trust, the nation's oldest community bank and a verified AARP BankSafe® institution, regularly works with older adults, family members, and caregivers to identify suspicious activity, recognize signs of financial exploitation, and support age-related financial decision-making. Branch teams throughout southern Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut frequently assist customers and families in navigating complex situations involving fraud concerns, caregiving responsibilities, and financial transitions.

Earlier this year, Washington Trust's efforts to protect a longtime customer from a financial scam were highlighted in a New York Times column, Banks are Becoming Bulwarks for Vulnerable Seniors, examining the growing role banks play in preventing elder financial exploitation. The article described how Washington Trust employees identified suspicious activity and intervened before the customer suffered a significant financial loss.

"Washington Trust has made protecting older adults from financial exploitation a priority across the communities we serve," said Washington Trust President and Chief Operating Officer Mary Noons. "Through Age With Wisdom™ and our ongoing investment in employee training, fraud prevention education, and personalized guidance, we are helping Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut seniors recognize scams, strengthen their financial security, and plan confidently for the future."

The Local Older Population is Growing

With a growing population of older adults throughout the region, the need for trusted financial resources has never been greater. Financial scams targeting seniors continue to increase in both frequency and sophistication, often affecting individuals who live independently or reside in retirement communities, where fraudsters exploit trust, isolation, and rapidly evolving technology.

Across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, older adults represent a growing share of the population. In Rhode Island, approximately 31% of residents are age 55 and older, exceeding the national average, and the state's population is projected to continue aging, with one in four residents expected to be age 65 or older by 2030. Connecticut is experiencing a similar demographic trend, with nearly one-quarter of residents age 60 and older.

As the population ages, the risks associated with elder financial abuse, financial exploitation, and fraud are increasing. This demographic shift underscores the importance of proactive financial planning, trusted support networks, and access to education that helps older adults and caregivers recognize and respond to potential threats.

A Comprehensive Approach to Aging and Financial Well-Being

Rooted in Washington Trust's 225-year tradition of personalized service, Age With Wisdom™ provides integrated access to banking, lending, and wealth management expertise designed specifically to address aging-related financial needs.

By combining banking services, financial planning guidance, fraud prevention education, and caregiver support resources, Washington Trust offers a comprehensive approach to helping older adults protect their finances and maintain independence as they age. Through the program, customers as well as their families and caregivers can receive guidance on:

Organizing financial accounts and preparing for future transitions

Establishing trusted contacts and powers of attorney

Ensuring proper beneficiary designations

Exploring options to support aging in place, including home equity strategies

Coordinating with attorneys, accountants, healthcare providers, and senior living professionals

Protecting against fraud , scams, and financial exploitation

Washington Trust also earned designation as a verified AARP BankSafe® institution, reflecting the Bank's commitment to equipping frontline employees with the tools and training needed to recognize and respond to warning signs of elder financial abuse, financial exploitation, and fraud targeting older adults.

Education Series Details

The Age With Wisdom™ education series brings these resources directly into the community through engaging, practical sessions that combine education on fraud prevention with actionable financial planning guidance. Topics will include:

The latest fraud schemes targeting older adults, including impersonation scams and AI-enabled fraud

schemes targeting older adults, including impersonation scams and AI-enabled Common warning signs and behavioral indicators of financial exploitation

Steps individuals and caregivers can take to safeguard personal and financial information

What to do if elder financial abuse or fraud is suspected

is suspected Strategies for maintaining financial independence, confidence, and resilience throughout retirement

Currently scheduled education sessions include:

August 20, 2026 | 5:30 p.m.

Washington Trust – Charlestown Branch

4137 Old Post Road

Charlestown, RI 02813

September 9, 2026 | 11:00 a.m.

Robert Rock Senior Center

610 Waterman Avenue

East Providence, RI

StoneRidge Senior Living & Academy Point

Mystic, CT

(Open to residents.)

Additional public dates will be posted.

Building Confidence Through Education

Washington Trust has long been committed to financial education throughout the communities it serves, and Age With Wisdom™ represents a natural extension of that mission.

"We created Age With Wisdom™ to address a growing need for trusted, knowledgeable support in navigating the financial aspects of aging," Noons added. "Whether it's protecting against fraud, organizing finances, or planning for future care, our goal is to provide clarity, confidence, and peace of mind for our customers and their families."

In addition to in-person seminars, individuals can access a wide range of educational resources — including articles, planning guides, checklists, and fraud prevention videos — at washtrust.com/age.

The seminars are free; advance registration is encouraged as space may be limited.

ABOUT AGE WITH WISDOM™

Age With Wisdom™ is Washington Trust's educational initiative focused on helping older adults, caregivers, and families address the financial realities of aging. The program provides resources, education, and personalized guidance related to fraud prevention, elder financial protection, financial planning, caregiving transitions, and maintaining financial independence. Through Age With Wisdom™, Washington Trust seeks to be a leading resource in Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut for fraud prevention, elder financial protection, and aging-related financial guidance.

ABOUT THE WASHINGTON TRUST COMPANY®

Founded in 1800, The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust") is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. In 2025, Washington Trust reached a milestone of 225 years in operation, marking its commitment to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. Washington Trust is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., a publicly-owned holding company which trades onNASDAQ: WASH. For more information, visit the Bank's website at www.washtrust.com or the Corporation's website at ir.washtrust.com.

SOURCE The Washington Trust Company