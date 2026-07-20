Washington Trust Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

News provided by

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 20, 2026, 16:05 ET

WESTERLY, R.I., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH; "Washington Trust" or the "Corporation"), today reported second quarter 2026 net income of $16.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, up by $3.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, from the preceding quarter.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net income was up by $2.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance, as strong execution across the company drove higher profitability, and solid loan and deposit growth," said Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Edward O. "Ned" Handy III.  "The success of our institutional banking team was a key highlight of the quarter, helping drive growth in our commercial and industrial loan portfolio and also contributing meaningfully to overall deposits.  Combined with our strong capital position, these results reinforce our confidence in the outlook for the remainder of 2026 and our ability to deliver sustainable, profitable growth."

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026, unless otherwise noted):

  • Returns on average equity and average assets were 11.61% and 0.99% for the second quarter.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.73%, up by 10 basis points.
  • The provision for credit losses was $1.6 million for the second quarter.
  • Wealth management revenues increased by 5%.
  • Mortgage banking revenues were up by 14%.
  • Loan balances were up by 2% from March 31, 2026.
  • Deposits were up by 4% from March 31, 2026.
  • Capital ratios remained strong, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.89% at June 30, 2026.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026, unless otherwise noted):

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was up by $1.3 million, or 3%, and NIM was up by 10 basis points.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income was up by $4.6 million, or 12%, and NIM was up by 37 basis points.

  • As of May 1, 2026, the remaining deferred loss from a previously terminated cash flow hedge was fully amortized, eliminating this expense from the Bank's ongoing run rate.  The second quarter reflected approximately two months of benefit from the cessation of this amortization, contributing $1.4 million to net interest income and 9 basis points to NIM.  Beginning in third quarter, there will be no amortization expense and the Bank's results will reflect a permanent improvement to its earnings and margin run rate.
  • Average interest-earning assets decreased by $95 million, and the yield was up by 4 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $122 million, and the rate was down by 5 basis points.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was up by $1.4 million, or 8%.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income was up by $1.6 million, or 9%.

  • Wealth management revenues increased by $554 thousand, or 5%.  This included an increase of $265 thousand in transaction-based revenues, which was concentrated in seasonal tax servicing fee income.  Asset-based revenues were up by $289 thousand, or 3%.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, wealth management revenues increased by $1.1 million, or 11%.
  • Mortgage banking revenues were up by $428 thousand, or 14%, largely driven by higher sales volume.   Compared to the second quarter of 2025, mortgage banking revenues were also up by 14%.
  • Loan related derivative income totaled $583 thousand, up by $356 thousand.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense was up by $832 thousand, or 2%.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense was up by $2.1 million, or 6%.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $972 thousand, or 4%, reflecting staffing additions in our commercial and retail banking business lines, as well as volume- and performance-related compensation changes.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $2.3 million, or 10%, reflecting annual merit and staffing increases, including the addition of resources in our commercial banking and wealth management business lines.
  • All other categories of noninterest expenses decreased by a net $140 thousand.  Compared to the second quarter of 2025, these were down by a net $220 thousand.

Income Tax
Income tax expense was up by $824 thousand.  The effective tax rate was 21.2%, compared to 21.6%.  The Corporation expects its full-year 2026 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.5%.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted):

Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $885 million, down by $27 million, or 3%, and remained at 14% of total assets.

Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.1 billion, up by $88 million, or 2%.

  • Commercial loans increased by $63 million, or 2%, driven by growth in the commercial & industrial loan portfolio, primarily from our institutional banking team.
  • Residential real estate loans increased by $13 million, or 1%.
  • Consumer loans increased by $12 million, or 4%.

Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.4 billion, and were up by $194 million, or 4%.  Compared to June 30, 2025, deposits were up by $314 million, or 6%.

There were no wholesale brokered deposits at June 30, 2026 or March 31, 2026, compared to $2 million at June 30, 2025.

FHLB advances totaled $456 million, and were down by $120 million, or 21%.  Compared to June 30, 2025, FHLB advances were down by $545 million, or 54%.

Contingent liquidity amounted to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2026 and consisted of available cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $553.5 million, up by $6.8 million, or 1%.

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the second quarter.  The dividend was paid on July 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2026.
  • Capital levels exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.89%, compared to 11.99%.
  • Book value per share was $29.02, compared to $28.72.

ASSET QUALITY (Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026, unless otherwise noted):
Nonaccrual loans were $39.8 million, or 0.78% of total loans, down from $40.4 million, or 0.81%.

Past due loans were $41.4 million, or 0.81% of total loans, up from $16.4 million, or 0.33%.  The increase was attributable to a single commercial real estate office loan that had already been placed on nonaccrual status in the preceding quarter and did not reflect broader deterioration in portfolio credit quality during the quarter.

The provision for credit losses totaled $1.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $4.0 million in the prior quarter.  The second quarter provision provided for loan growth and an increase in specific reserves.  The Corporation recorded $55 thousand of net charge-offs in the second quarter, compared to $10 thousand of net charge-offs in the preceding quarter.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $42.6 million, or 0.83% of total loans, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.82%.

Conference Call
Washington Trust will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results, business highlights, and outlook on July 21, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).  Individuals may dial in to the call at 1-833-461-5787 and enter Meeting ID 369767940.  A replay of the call will be available on Washington Trust's investor relations website, https://ir.washtrust.com, in the events section under "Q2 - 2026 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Earnings Conference Call Webcast".

Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company.  Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies.  Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.  The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH.  Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements."  We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees.  You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters.  You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control.  These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

  • changes in general business and economic conditions (including the impact of ongoing armed conflicts, tariffs, inflation, future U.S government shutdowns, and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
  • interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
  • changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions;
  • changes in loan demand and collectability;
  • the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
  • ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
  • reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management assets under administration;
  • decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
  • increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
  • changes in the size and nature of our competition;
  • changes in, and evolving interpretations of, existing and future laws, rules and regulations;
  • changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines;
  • operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest and future pandemics;
  • regulatory, litigation and reputational risks; and
  • changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. The forward-looking statements in this report were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures.  Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, such as adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted efficiency ratio, as well as measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors.  These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies.  Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

$

%

$

%

Assets:








Cash and due from banks

$26,443

$27,781

$43,997

(1,338)

(4.8 %)

($17,554)

(39.9 %)

Interest-earning deposits with correspondent banks

89,069

60,090

119,582

28,979

48.2

(30,513)

(25.5)

Short-term investments

11,883

12,313

4,145

(430)

(3.5)

7,738

186.7

Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value

33,608

32,127

35,681

1,481

4.6

(2,073)

(5.8)

Available for sale debt securities, at fair value

885,321

911,958

971,341

(26,637)

(2.9)

(86,020)

(8.9)

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

23,809

28,273

45,273

(4,464)

(15.8)

(21,464)

(47.4)

Loans:








Total loans

5,103,069

5,014,885

5,140,260

88,184

1.8

(37,191)

(0.7)

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

42,571

41,126

41,059

1,445

3.5

1,512

3.7

Net loans

5,060,498

4,973,759

5,099,201

86,739

1.7

(38,703)

(0.8)

Premises and equipment, net

26,171

25,900

25,574

271

1.0

597

2.3

Operating lease right-of-use assets

35,029

35,855

35,578

(826)

(2.3)

(549)

(1.5)

Investment in bank-owned life insurance

116,914

116,010

113,372

904

0.8

3,542

3.1

Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,992

4,148

2,478

(156)

(3.8)

1,514

61.1

Other assets

171,258

167,073

185,036

4,185

2.5

(13,778)

(7.4)

Total assets

$6,547,904

$6,459,196

$6,745,167

$88,708

1.4 %

($197,263)

(2.9 %)

Liabilities:








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$644,011

$585,415

$646,584

$58,596

10.0 %

($2,573)

(0.4 %)

Interest-bearing deposits

4,714,862

4,579,218

4,398,664

135,644

3.0

316,198

7.2

Total deposits

5,358,873

5,164,633

5,045,248

194,240

3.8

313,625

6.2

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

456,000

576,000

1,001,000

(120,000)

(20.8)

(545,000)

(54.4)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

22,681

22,681


Operating lease liabilities

37,935

38,724

38,299

(789)

(2.0)

(364)

(1.0)

Other liabilities

118,892

110,385

110,420

8,507

7.7

8,472

7.7

Total liabilities

5,994,381

5,912,423

6,217,648

81,958

1.4

(223,267)

(3.6)

Shareholders' Equity:








Common stock

1,223

1,223

1,223


Paid-in capital

198,088

198,654

197,392

(566)

(0.3)

696

0.4

Retained earnings

449,650

444,508

437,520

5,142

1.2

12,130

2.8

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(77,360)

(78,435)

(95,949)

1,075

1.4

18,589

19.4

Treasury stock, at cost

(18,078)

(19,177)

(12,667)

1,099

5.7

(5,411)

(42.7)

Total shareholders' equity

553,523

546,773

527,519

6,750

1.2

26,004

4.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,547,904

$6,459,196

$6,745,167

$88,708

1.4 %

($197,263)

(2.9 %)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025


Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

$

%

$

%

Interest income:








Interest and fees on loans

$64,711

$64,338

$67,345

$373

0.6 %

($2,634)

(3.9 %)

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

478

375

442

103

27.5

36

8.1

Taxable interest on debt securities

8,468

8,768

9,230

(300)

(3.4)

(762)

(8.3)

Nontaxable interest on debt securities

8

7

8

1

14.3

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

506

585

792

(79)

(13.5)

(286)

(36.1)

Other interest income

998

909

1,029

89

9.8

(31)

(3.0)

Total interest and dividend income

75,169

74,982

78,846

187

0.2

(3,677)

(4.7)

Interest expense:








Deposits

27,567

27,370

30,864

197

0.7

(3,297)

(10.7)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,491

6,777

10,451

(1,286)

(19.0)

(4,960)

(47.5)

Junior subordinated debentures

308

310

346

(2)

(0.6)

(38)

(11.0)

Total interest expense

33,366

34,457

41,661

(1,091)

(3.2)

(8,295)

(19.9)

Net interest income

41,803

40,525

37,185

1,278

3.2

4,618

12.4

Provision for credit losses

1,600

4,000

600

(2,400)

(60.0)

1,000

166.7

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

40,203

36,525

36,585

3,678

10.1

3,618

9.9

Noninterest income:








Wealth management revenues

11,201

10,647

10,120

554

5.2

1,081

10.7

Mortgage banking revenues

3,473

3,045

3,034

428

14.1

439

14.5

Card interchange fees

1,305

1,385

1,247

(80)

(5.8)

58

4.7

Service charges on deposit accounts

842

785

808

57

7.3

34

4.2

Loan related derivative income

583

227

676

356

156.8

(93)

(13.8)

Income from bank-owned life insurance

904

885

826

19

2.1

78

9.4

Other income

354

329

367

25

7.6

(13)

(3.5)

Total noninterest income

18,662

17,303

17,078

1,359

7.9

1,584

9.3

Noninterest expense:








Salaries and employee benefits

25,312

24,340

23,025

972

4.0

2,287

9.9

Outsourced services

4,266

4,383

4,404

(117)

(2.7)

(138)

(3.1)

Net occupancy

2,735

2,890

2,662

(155)

(5.4)

73

2.7

Equipment

887

903

930

(16)

(1.8)

(43)

(4.6)

Legal, audit, and professional fees

824

936

726

(112)

(12.0)

98

13.5

FDIC deposit insurance costs

952

935

1,235

17

1.8

(283)

(22.9)

Advertising and promotion

771

547

717

224

41.0

54

7.5

Amortization of intangibles

156

155

203

1

0.6

(47)

(23.2)

Other expenses

2,694

2,676

2,628

18

0.7

66

2.5

Total noninterest expense

38,597

37,765

36,530

832

2.2

2,067

5.7

Income before income taxes

20,268

16,063

17,133

4,205

26.2

3,135

18.3

Income tax expense

4,287

3,463

3,888

824

23.8

399

10.3

Net income

$15,981

$12,600

$13,245

$3,381

26.8 %

$2,736

20.7 %











Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic

19,064

19,039

19,285





Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted

19,204

19,173

19,374
















Per share information:








Basic earnings per common share

$0.84

$0.66

$0.69

$0.18

27.3 %

$0.15

21.7 %

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.83

$0.66

$0.68

$0.17

25.8 %

$0.15

22.1 %

Cash dividends declared

$0.56

$0.56

$0.56

$—

— %

$—

— %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)




Change

For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2026

2025

$

%

Interest income:




Interest and fees on loans

$129,049

$134,001

($4,952)

(3.7 %)

Interest on mortgage loans held for sale

853

1,400

(547)

(39.1)

Taxable interest on debt securities

17,236

18,057

(821)

(4.5)

Nontaxable interest on debt securities

15

15

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

1,091

1,814

(723)

(39.9)

Other interest income

1,907

3,022

(1,115)

(36.9)

Total interest and dividend income

150,151

158,309

(8,158)

(5.2)

Interest expense:




Deposits

54,937

62,612

(7,675)

(12.3)

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

12,268

21,397

(9,129)

(42.7)

Junior subordinated debentures

618

693

(75)

(10.8)

Total interest expense

67,823

84,702

(16,879)

(19.9)

Net interest income

82,328

73,607

8,721

11.8

Provision for credit losses

5,600

1,800

3,800

211.1

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

76,728

71,807

4,921

6.9

Noninterest income:




Wealth management revenues

21,848

20,011

1,837

9.2

Mortgage banking revenues

6,518

5,338

1,180

22.1

Card interchange fees

2,690

2,756

(66)

(2.4)

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,627

1,552

75

4.8

Loan related derivative income

810

777

33

4.2

Income from bank-owned life insurance

1,789

1,595

194

12.2

Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net

6,994

(6,994)

(100.0)

Other income

683

698

(15)

(2.1)

Total noninterest income

35,965

39,721

(3,756)

(9.5)

Noninterest expense:




Salaries and employee benefits

49,652

45,447

4,205

9.3

Outsourced services

8,649

8,750

(101)

(1.2)

Net occupancy

5,625

5,403

222

4.1

Equipment

1,790

1,821

(31)

(1.7)

Legal, audit, and professional fees

1,760

1,476

284

19.2

FDIC deposit insurance costs

1,887

2,497

(610)

(24.4)

Advertising and promotion

1,318

1,127

191

16.9

Amortization of intangibles

311

407

(96)

(23.6)

Pension plan settlement charge

6,436

(6,436)

(100.0)

Other expenses

5,370

5,362

8

0.1

Total noninterest expense

76,362

78,726

(2,364)

(3.0)

Income before income taxes

36,331

32,802

3,529

10.8

Income tax expense

7,750

7,378

372

5.0

Net income

$28,581

$25,424

$3,157

12.4 %







Weighted avg common shares outstanding - basic

19,051

19,280


Weighted avg common shares outstanding - diluted

19,189

19,372









Per share information:




Basic earnings per common share

$1.50

$1.32

$0.18

13.6 %

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.49

$1.31

$0.18

13.7 %

Cash dividends declared

$1.12

$1.12

$—

— %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)







Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Share and Equity Related Data:








Book value per share

$29.02

$28.72

$27.36

$0.30

1.0 %

$1.66

6.1 %

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)

$25.46

$25.14

$23.91

$0.32

1.3 %

$1.55

6.5 %

Market value per share

$36.48

$33.46

$28.28

$3.02

9.0 %

$8.20

29.0 %

Shares issued at end of period

19,562

19,562

19,562

— shs

— %

— shs

— %

Shares outstanding at end of period

19,071

19,041

19,283

30 shs

0.2 %

(212) shs

(1.1 %)










Capital Ratios (2):








Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.36 %

12.46 %

12.17 %

(10) bps

19 bps

Total risk-based capital

13.28 %

13.38 %

13.06 %

(10) bps

22 bps

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.02 %

8.80 %

8.66 %

22 bps

36 bps

Common equity tier 1

11.89 %

11.99 %

11.71 %

(10) bps

18 bps










Balance Sheet Ratios:








Equity to assets

8.45 %

8.47 %

7.82 %

(2) bps

63 bps

Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

7.49 %

7.49 %

6.90 %

— bps

59 bps

Loans to deposits (3)

95.1 %

96.9 %

101.8 %

(180) bps

(670) bps





Q2 2026

For the Six Months
Ended


YTD
2026

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

 vs.
Q1 2026
(bps)

 vs.
Q2 2025
(bps)

Jun 30,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

 vs.
2025
(bps)

Performance Ratios (4):










Net interest margin (5)

2.73 %

2.63 %

2.36 %

10

37

2.68 %

2.32 %

36












Return on average assets (6)

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.80 %

21

19

0.88 %

0.76 %

12

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1)

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.80 %

21

19

0.88 %

0.75 %

13

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (1)

1.00 %

0.79 %

0.81 %

21

19

0.89 %

0.76 %

13












Return on average equity (7)

11.61 %

9.23 %

10.14 %

238

147

10.43 %

9.89 %

54

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (1)

11.61 %

9.23 %

10.14 %

238

147

10.43 %

9.73 %

70

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)

13.24 %

10.53 %

11.62 %

271

162

11.89 %

11.16 %

73












Efficiency ratio (8)

63.8 %

65.3 %

67.3 %

(150)

(350)

64.6 %

69.5 %

(490)

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

63.8 %

65.3 %

67.3 %

(150)

(350)

64.6 %

68.0 %

(340)


(1)

See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.

(2)

Estimated for Jun 30, 2026 and actuals for prior periods.

(3)

Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.

(4)

Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.

(5)

Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.

(6)

Net income divided by average assets.

(7)

Net income divided by average equity.

(8)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

$

%

$

%

Wealth Management Results








Wealth Management Revenues:








Asset-based revenues

$10,869

$10,580

$9,745

$289

2.7 %

$1,124

11.5 %

Transaction-based revenues

332

67

375

265

395.5

(43)

(11.5)

Total wealth management revenues

$11,201

$10,647

$10,120

$554

5.2 %

$1,081

10.7 %










Assets Under Administration (AUA):








Market value at the end of the period (1)

$7,916,933

$7,495,602

$7,181,715

$421,331

5.6 %

$735,218

10.2 %










Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %

91 %















Mortgage Banking Results








Mortgage Banking Revenues:








Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$2,733

$2,370

$2,460

$363

15.3 %

$273

11.1 %

Changes in fair value, net (3)

226

164

19

62

37.8

207

1089.5

Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

514

511

555

3

0.6

(41)

(7.4)

Total mortgage banking revenues

$3,473

$3,045

$3,034

$428

14.1 %

$439

14.5 %










Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:








Originations for retention in portfolio (5)

$78,934

$36,813

$51,331

$42,121

114.4 %

$27,603

53.8 %

Originations for sale to secondary market (6)

137,134

118,351

130,212

18,783

15.9

6,922

5.3

Total mortgage loan originations

$216,068

$155,164

$181,543

$60,904

39.3 %

$34,525

19.0 %










Percentage of originations for sale to total
  mortgage loan originations

63 %

76 %

72 %















Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:








Sold with servicing rights retained

$7,586

$4,670

$7,762

$2,916

62.4 %

($176)

(2.3 %)

Sold with servicing rights released (6)

128,535

116,853

109,013

11,682

10.0

19,522

17.9

Total mortgage loans sold

$136,121

$121,523

$116,775

$14,598

12.0 %

$19,346

16.6 %


(1)

Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(6)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Change

For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2026

2025

$

%

Wealth Management Results




Wealth Management Revenues:




Asset-based revenues

$21,449

$19,514

$1,935

9.9 %

Transaction-based revenues

399

497

(98)

(19.7)

Total wealth management revenues

$21,848

$20,011

$1,837

9.2 %






Assets Under Administration (AUA):




Market value at the end of the period (1)

$7,916,933

$7,181,715

$735,218

10.2 %






Percentage of AUA that are managed assets

91 %

91 %








Mortgage Banking Results




Mortgage Banking Revenues:




Realized gains on loan sales, net (2)

$5,103

$4,035

$1,068

26.5 %

Changes in fair value, net (3)

390

152

238

156.6

Loan servicing fee income, net (4)

1,025

1,151

(126)

(10.9)

Total mortgage banking revenues

$6,518

$5,338

$1,180

22.1 %






Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:




Originations for retention in portfolio (5)

$115,747

$78,993

$36,754

46.5 %

Originations for sale to secondary market (6)

255,485

205,731

49,754

24.2

Total mortgage loan originations

$371,232

$284,724

$86,508

30.4 %






Percentage of originations for sale to total mortgage loan originations

69 %

72 %








Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:




Sold with servicing rights retained

$12,256

$24,581

($12,325)

(50.1 %)

Sold with servicing rights released (6)

245,388

167,693

77,695

46.3

Total mortgage loans sold

$257,644

$192,274

$65,370

34.0 %


(1)

Includes the impact of $195 million of managed assets acquired from Lighthouse Financial Management, LLC on Jul 31, 2025.

(2)

Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.

(3)

Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.

(4)

Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.

(5)

Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.

(6)

Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

$

%

$

%

Loans:








Commercial real estate (1)

$2,050,249

$2,084,804

$2,178,925

($34,555)

(1.7 %)

($128,676)

(5.9 %)

Commercial & industrial

665,855

568,177

547,318

97,678

17.2

118,537

21.7

Total commercial

2,716,104

2,652,981

2,726,243

63,123

2.4

(10,139)

(0.4)










Residential real estate (2)

2,042,406

2,029,092

2,096,250

13,314

0.7

(53,844)

(2.6)










Home equity

328,802

316,353

300,917

12,449

3.9

27,885

9.3

Other

15,757

16,459

16,850

(702)

(4.3)

(1,093)

(6.5)

Total consumer

344,559

332,812

317,767

11,747

3.5

26,792

8.4

Total loans

$5,103,069

$5,014,885

$5,140,260

$88,184

1.8 %

($37,191)

(0.7 %)


(1)

Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans.  Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.

(2)

Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30, 2026

Dec 31, 2025

Balance Change

Balance

% of Total

Balance

% of Total

$

%

Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:







Multi-family

$644,249

31 %

$667,388

31 %

($23,139)

(3.5 %)

Retail

420,295

20

436,961

20

(16,666)

(3.8)

Industrial and warehouse

325,720

16

380,403

17

(54,683)

(14.4)

Hospitality

242,261

12

230,549

11

11,712

5.1

Office

212,074

10

237,706

11

(25,632)

(10.8)

Healthcare Facility

132,488

6

156,871

7

(24,383)

(15.5)

Mixed-use

28,349

1

26,440

1

1,909

7.2

Other

44,813

4

47,667

2

(2,854)

(6.0)

Total commercial real estate loans

$2,050,249

100 %

$2,183,985

100 %

($133,736)

(6.1 %)









Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:







Healthcare and social assistance

$150,391

23 %

$150,061

27 %

$330

0.2 %

Educational services

135,253

20

54,245

10

81,008

149.3

Retail trade

71,933

11

48,289

9

23,644

49.0

Transportation and warehousing

55,038

8

55,315

10

(277)

(0.5)

Accommodation and food services

32,585

5

26,431

5

6,154

23.3

Manufacturing

27,592

4

23,714

4

3,878

16.4

Finance and insurance

27,017

4

22,727

4

4,290

18.9

Arts, entertainment, and recreation

24,306

4

22,043

4

2,263

10.3

Information

21,196

3

21,843

4

(647)

(3.0)

Professional, scientific, and technical services

20,936

3

12,490

2

8,446

67.6

Real estate rental and leasing

20,600

3

57,113

10

(36,513)

(63.9)

Public administration

6,026

1

1,448


4,578

316.2

Other

72,982

11

68,363

11

4,619

6.8

Total commercial & industrial loans

$665,855

100 %

$564,082

100 %

$101,773

18.0 %



Weighted Average

Asset Quality

Supplemental
- Nonaccrual
(included in
Classified)

Balance
(2) (3)

Average

 Loan

Size (4)

Loan to
Value

Debt

Service
Coverage

Pass

Special
Mention

Classified

Non-Owner Occupied Commercial
Real Estate Office (inclusive of Construction):









Class A

$71,256

$11,931

58 %

1.65x

$42,812

$—

$28,444

$22,349

Class B

70,313

3,516

54 %

1.48x

66,563

3,750


Class C

10,333

1,476

56 %

1.34x

10,333


Medical Office

25,694

6,424

54 %

1.66x

25,694


Lab Space

34,478

18,288

103 %

—x

27,904

6,574

6,574

Total office at Jun 30, 2026 (1)

$212,074

$5,500

64 %

1.30x

$145,402

$31,654

$35,018

$28,923

Total office at Mar 31, 2026

$231,007

$5,567

64 %

1.29x

$164,665

$31,294

$35,048

$28,923

Jun 30, 2026 vs. Mar 31, 2026

($18,933)

($67)

— %

0.01x

($19,263)

$360

($30)

$—


(1)

Approximately 62% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $212 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas.  Additionally, approximately 57% of the total commercial real estate office balance is scheduled to mature before Jun 30, 2028.

(2)

Balance of commercial real estate office consists of 39 loans as of Jun 30, 2026.

(3)

Does not include $2.4 million of unfunded commitments as of Jun 30, 2026.

(4)

Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

$

%

$

%

Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$644,011

$585,415

$646,584

$58,596

10.0 %

($2,573)

(0.4 %)

Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)

745,273

758,524

668,483

(13,251)

(1.7)

76,790

11.5

NOW accounts

701,615

690,987

680,246

10,628

1.5

21,369

3.1

Money market accounts

1,270,616

1,132,421

1,147,792

138,195

12.2

122,824

10.7

Savings accounts

863,856

830,855

693,055

33,001

4.0

170,801

24.6

Time deposits (in-market)

1,133,502

1,166,431

1,207,255

(32,929)

(2.8)

(73,753)

(6.1)

In-market deposits

5,358,873

5,164,633

5,043,415

194,240

3.8

315,458

6.3

Wholesale brokered time deposits

1,833


(1,833)

(100.0)

Total deposits

$5,358,873

$5,164,633

$5,045,248

$194,240

3.8 %

$313,625

6.2 %

Jun 30,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Dec 31, 2025

Contingent Liquidity:





Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston

$1,448,030

$1,356,005

$92,025

6.8 %

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

98,557

104,379

(5,822)

(5.6)

Available cash liquidity (1)

42,678

17,460

25,218

144.4

Unencumbered securities

494,925

539,830

(44,905)

(8.3)

Total

$2,084,190

$2,017,674

$66,516

3.3 %


(1)

Available cash liquidity excludes amounts restricted for collateral purposes and designated for operating needs.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)














Jun 30, 2026 vs.



Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

Mar 31,
2026
(bps)

Jun 30,
2025
(bps)

Asset Quality Ratios:








Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.61 %

0.63 %

0.39 %

(2)

22

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.78 %

0.81 %

0.51 %

(3)

27

Total past due loans to total loans

0.81 %

0.33 %

0.27 %

48

54

ACL on loans to nonaccrual loans

106.92 %

101.70 %

157.27 %

522

(5,035)

ACL on loans to total loans

0.83 %

0.82 %

0.80 %

1

3















Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

$

%

$

%

Nonperforming Assets:








Commercial real estate

$28,923

$28,923

$4,276

$—

— %

$24,647

576.4 %

Commercial & industrial

126

126

9,711


(9,585)

(98.7)

Total commercial

29,049

29,049

13,987


15,062

107.7

Residential real estate

9,072

9,631

10,614

(559)

(5.8)

(1,542)

(14.5)

Home equity

1,695

1,757

1,507

(62)

(3.5)

188

12.5

Other consumer

3


(3)

(100.0)

Total consumer

1,695

1,760

1,507

(65)

(3.7)

188

12.5

Total nonaccrual loans

39,816

40,440

26,108

(624)

(1.5)

13,708

52.5

Other real estate owned



Total nonperforming assets

$39,816

$40,440

$26,108

($624)

(1.5 %)

$13,708

52.5 %










Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):








Commercial real estate

$28,923

$6,574

$—

$22,349

340.0 %

$28,923

100.0 %

Commercial & industrial

464

470

1,799

(6)

(1.3)

(1,335)

(74.2)

Total commercial

29,387

7,044

1,799

22,343

317.2

27,588

1,533.5

Residential real estate

9,908

6,627

9,772

3,281

49.5

136

1.4

Home equity

2,086

2,746

2,430

(660)

(24.0)

(344)

(14.2)

Other consumer

27

31

34

(4)

(12.9)

(7)

(20.6)

Total consumer

2,113

2,777

2,464

(664)

(23.9)

(351)

(14.2)

Total past due loans

$41,408

$16,448

$14,035

$24,960

151.8 %

$27,373

195.0 %










Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

$—

$—

$—

$—

— %

$—

— %

Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans

$36,152

$12,297

$8,186

$23,855

194.0 %

$27,966

341.6 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

Nonaccrual Loan Activity:


Balance at beginning of period

$40,440

$12,923

$21,626

Additions to nonaccrual status

2,457

29,064

10,454

Loans returned to accruing status

(2,318)

(69)

(1,493)

Loans charged-off

(78)

(84)

(667)

Loans transferred to other real estate owned

Payments, payoffs, and other changes

(685)

(1,394)

(3,812)

Balance at end of period

$39,816

$40,440

$26,108




Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:


Balance at beginning of period

$41,126

$37,236

$41,056

Provision for credit losses on loans (1)

1,500

3,900

650

Charge-offs

(78)

(84)

(667)

Recoveries

23

74

20

Balance at end of period

$42,571

$41,126

$41,059




Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:


Balance at beginning of period

$1,240

$1,140

$1,240

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)

100

100

(50)

Balance at end of period (2)

$1,340

$1,240

$1,190


(1)

Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2)

Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)



Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025

Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

$

%

$

%

Provision for Credit Losses:





Provision for credit losses on loans

$1,500

$3,900

$650

($2,400)

(61.5 %)

$850

130.8 %

Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

100

100

(50)


150

300.0

Provision for credit losses

$1,600

$4,000

$600

($2,400)

(60.0 %)

$1,000

166.7 %










Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):





Commercial real estate

$—

$—

$274

$—

— %

($274)

(100.0 %)

Commercial & industrial

(42)

307

42

100.0

(307)

(100.0)

Total commercial

(42)

581

42

100.0

(581)

(100.0)

Residential real estate

(1)


1

100.0

Home equity

(1)

(1)

1

100.0

1

100.0

Other consumer

55

54

67

1

1.9

(12)

(17.9)

Total consumer

55

53

66

2

3.8

(11)

(16.7)

Total

$55

$10

$647

$45

450.0 %

($592)

(91.5 %)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)












The following tables present daily average balance, interest, and yield/rate information, as well as net interest margin on an FTE basis.  Tax-exempt
income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate.  Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, changes
in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale, and basis adjustments associated with fair value hedges are excluded from the average balance and
yield calculations.  Nonaccrual loans are included in amounts presented for loans.  Interest income attributable to nonaccrual loans is included in
accordance with accounting policy as disclosed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term
  investments

$111,434

$998

3.59 %

$101,091

$909

3.65 %

$10,343

$89

(0.06 %)

Mortgage loans held for sale

31,413

478

6.10

24,760

375

6.14

6,653

103

(0.04)

Taxable debt securities

996,894

8,468

3.41

1,022,612

8,768

3.48

(25,718)

(300)

(0.07)

Nontaxable debt securities

650

8

4.94

650

8

4.99

(0.05)

Total securities

997,544

8,476

3.41

1,023,262

8,776

3.48

(25,718)

(300)

(0.07)

FHLB stock

25,557

506

7.94

30,566

585

7.76

(5,009)

(79)

0.18

Commercial real estate

2,049,760

28,593

5.60

2,148,792

28,718

5.42

(99,032)

(125)

0.18

Commercial & industrial

592,347

8,346

5.65

571,498

7,921

5.62

20,849

425

0.03

Total commercial

2,642,107

36,939

5.61

2,720,290

36,639

5.46

(78,183)

300

0.15

Residential real estate

2,027,688

22,698

4.49

2,035,597

22,723

4.53

(7,909)

(25)

(0.04)

Home equity

322,709

5,052

6.28

316,660

4,931

6.32

6,049

121

(0.04)

Other

15,760

208

5.29

16,589

215

5.26

(829)

(7)

0.03

Total consumer

338,469

5,260

6.23

333,249

5,146

6.26

5,220

114

(0.03)

Total loans

5,008,264

64,897

5.20

5,089,136

64,508

5.14

(80,872)

389

0.06

Total interest-earning assets

6,174,212

75,355

4.90

6,268,815

75,153

4.86

(94,603)

202

0.04

Noninterest-earning assets

289,814


297,871


(8,057)

Total assets

$6,464,026


$6,566,686


($102,660)

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
  market)

$730,215

$5,751

3.16 %

$748,233

$5,889

3.19 %

($18,018)

($138)

(0.03 %)

NOW accounts

685,098

265

0.16

676,240

259

0.16

8,858

6

Money market accounts

1,196,679

8,429

2.83

1,162,609

7,788

2.72

34,070

641

0.11

Savings accounts

833,804

3,656

1.76

810,040

3,418

1.71

23,764

238

0.05

Time deposits (in-market)

1,143,511

9,466

3.32

1,190,414

10,016

3.41

(46,903)

(550)

(0.09)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,589,307

27,567

2.41

4,587,536

27,370

2.42

1,771

197

(0.01)

Wholesale brokered time deposits



Total interest-bearing deposits

4,589,307

27,567

2.41

4,587,536

27,370

2.42

1,771

197

(0.01)

FHLB advances

536,879

5,491

4.10

660,667

6,777

4.16

(123,788)

(1,286)

(0.06)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

308

5.45

22,681

310

5.54

(2)

(0.09)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,148,867

33,366

2.60

5,270,884

34,457

2.65

(122,017)

(1,091)

(0.05)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

621,882


604,302


17,580

Other liabilities

141,165


138,126


3,039

Shareholders' equity

552,112


553,374


(1,262)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,464,026


$6,566,686


($102,660)

Net interest income (FTE)

$41,989


$40,696


$1,293

Interest rate spread

2.30 %


2.21 %


0.09 %

Net interest margin

2.73 %


2.63 %


0.10 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended

Jun 30, 2026

Mar 31, 2026

Change

Commercial loans

$180

$168

$12

Nontaxable debt securities

1

(1)

Total

$180

$169

$11

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2025

Change

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield/

 Rate



Assets:










Cash, federal funds sold and short-term
  investments

$106,290

$1,907

3.62 %

$138,950

$3,022

4.39 %

($32,660)

($1,115)

(0.77 %)

Mortgage loans for sale

28,105

853

6.12

66,145

1,400

4.27

(38,040)

(547)

1.85

Taxable debt securities

1,009,682

17,236

3.44

1,055,109

18,057

3.45

(45,427)

(821)

(0.01)

Nontaxable debt securities

650

17

5.27

650

16

4.96

1

0.31

Total securities

1,010,332

17,253

3.44

1,055,759

18,073

3.45

(45,427)

(820)

(0.01)

FHLB stock

28,048

1,091

7.84

42,482

1,814

8.61

(14,434)

(723)

(0.77)

Commercial real estate

2,099,003

57,311

5.51

2,150,209

61,579

5.78

(51,206)

(4,268)

(0.27)

Commercial & industrial

581,981

16,267

5.64

544,352

15,841

5.87

37,629

426

(0.23)

Total commercial

2,680,984

73,578

5.53

2,694,561

77,420

5.79

(13,577)

(3,842)

(0.26)

Residential real estate

2,031,620

45,421

4.51

2,108,429

46,350

4.43

(76,809)

(929)

0.08

Home equity

319,702

9,984

6.30

297,695

10,229

6.93

22,007

(245)

(0.63)

Other

16,171

422

5.26

17,174

423

4.97

(1,003)

(1)

0.29

Total consumer

335,873

10,406

6.25

314,869

10,652

6.82

21,004

(246)

(0.57)

Total loans

5,048,477

129,405

5.17

5,117,859

134,422

5.30

(69,382)

(5,017)

(0.13)

Total interest-earning assets

6,221,252

150,509

4.88

6,421,195

158,731

4.98

(199,943)

(8,222)

(0.10)

Noninterest-earning assets

293,820


282,682


11,138

Total assets

$6,515,072


$6,703,877


($188,805)

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:










Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-
  market)

$739,174

$11,640

3.18 %

$646,489

$12,126

3.78 %

$92,685

($486)

(0.60 %)

NOW accounts

680,693

524

0.16

674,985

685

0.20

5,708

(161)

(0.04)

Money market accounts

1,179,738

16,217

2.77

1,207,072

19,806

3.31

(27,334)

(3,589)

(0.54)

Savings accounts

821,989

7,074

1.74

614,573

4,932

1.62

207,416

2,142

0.12

Time deposits (in-market)

1,166,833

19,482

3.37

1,209,927

22,611

3.77

(43,094)

(3,129)

(0.40)

Interest-bearing in-market deposits

4,588,427

54,937

2.41

4,353,046

60,160

2.79

235,381

(5,223)

(0.38)

Wholesale brokered time deposits


97,939

2,452

5.05

(97,939)

(2,452)

(5.05)

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,588,427

54,937

2.41

4,450,985

62,612

2.84

137,442

(7,675)

(0.43)

FHLB advances

598,431

12,268

4.13

946,906

21,397

4.56

(348,475)

(9,129)

(0.43)

Junior subordinated debentures

22,681

618

5.49

22,681

693

6.16

(75)

(0.67)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

5,209,539

67,823

2.63

5,420,572

84,702

3.15

(211,033)

(16,879)

(0.52)

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

613,141


618,373


(5,232)

Other liabilities

139,652


146,524


(6,872)

Shareholders' equity

552,740


518,408


34,332

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$6,515,072


$6,703,877


($188,805)

Net interest income (FTE)

$82,686


$74,029


$8,657

Interest rate spread

2.25 %


1.83 %


0.42 %

Net interest margin

2.68 %


2.32 %


0.36 %

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Six Months Ended

Jun 30, 2026

Jun 30, 2025

Change

Commercial loans

$348

$425

($77)

Nontaxable debt securities

2

1

1

Total

$350

$426

($76)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)







The following table presents adjusted noninterest income, adjusted noninterest expense, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income tax
expense, and adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, and adjusted efficiency ratio:






For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2026

2025

Change

Adjusted Noninterest Income:





Noninterest income, as reported

$35,965

$39,721

($3,756)

(9.5 %)

Less adjustments:





Gain on sale of bank-owned properties, net

6,994

(6,994)

(100.0)

Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)

$35,965

$32,727

$3,238

9.9 %







Adjusted Noninterest Expense:





Noninterest expense, as reported

$76,362

$78,726

($2,364)

(3.0 %)

Less adjustments:





Pension plan settlement charge

6,436

(6,436)

(100.0)

Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)

$76,362

$72,290

$4,072

5.6 %







Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes:





Income before income taxes

$36,331

$32,802

$3,529

10.8 %

Less: total adjustments, pre-tax

558

(558)

(100.0)

Adjusted income before income taxes (non-GAAP)

$36,331

$32,244

$4,087

12.7 %







Adjusted Income Tax Expense:





Income tax expense, as reported

$7,750

$7,378

$372

5.0 %

Less: tax on total adjustments

141

(141)

(100.0)

Adjusted income tax expense (non-GAAP)

$7,750

$7,237

$513

7.1 %







Adjusted Net Income:





Net income, as reported

$28,581

$25,424

$3,157

12.4 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

417

(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$28,581

$25,007

$3,574

14.3 %







Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share:





Diluted earnings (loss) per common share, as reported (1)

$1.49

$1.31

$0.18

13.7 %

Less: impact of total adjustments

0.02

(0.02)

(100.0)

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (2)

$1.49

$1.29

$0.20

15.5 %







Adjusted Efficiency Ratio:





Efficiency ratio, as reported (3)

64.6 %

69.5 %

(490) bps

Less: impact of total adjustments

1.5

(150) bps

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

64.6 %

68.0 %

(340) bps

(1)

Net income divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(2)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by weighted average diluted common and potential shares outstanding.

(3)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

(4)

Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income), each adjusted for the pre-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

The following tables present return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average assets:









Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025

Return on Average Tangible Assets:








Net income, as reported

$15,981

$12,600

$13,245

$3,381

26.8 %

$2,736

20.7 %










Total average assets, as reported

$6,464,026

$6,566,686

$6,643,370

($102,660)

(1.6 %)

($179,344)

(2.7 %)

Less average balances of:








Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,068

4,224

2,577

(156)

(3.7)

1,491

57.9

Total average tangible assets

$6,396,049

$6,498,553

$6,576,884

($102,504)

(1.6 %)

($180,835)

(2.7 %)










Return on average assets (1)

0.99 %

0.78 %

0.80 %

21 bps

19 bps

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (2)

1.00 %

0.79 %

0.81 %

21 bps

19 bps

For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2026

2025

Change

Adjusted Return on Average Assets:





Net income, as reported

$28,581

$25,424

$3,157

12.4 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

417

(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$28,581

$25,007

$3,574

14.3 %







Total average assets, as reported

$6,515,072

$6,703,877

($188,805)

(2.8 %)







Return on average assets (1)

0.88 %

0.76 %

12 bps

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3)

0.88 %

0.75 %

13 bps







Return on Average Tangible Assets:





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$28,581

$25,007

$3,574

14.3 %







Total average assets, as reported

$6,515,072

$6,703,877

($188,805)

(2.8 %)

Less average balances of:





Goodwill

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,145

2,679

1,466

54.7

Total average tangible assets

$6,447,018

$6,637,289

($190,271)

(2.9 %)







Return on average assets (1)

0.88 %

0.76 %

12 bps

Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) (4)

0.89 %

0.76 %

13 bps







(1)

Net income divided by total average assets.

(2)

Net income divided by total average tangible assets.

(3)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average assets.

(4)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible assets.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)










The following tables present return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average equity:







Q2 2026

Q1 2026

Q2 2025

Q2 2026 vs. Q1 2026

Q2 2026 vs. Q2 2025

Return on Average Tangible Equity:








Net income, as reported

$15,981

$12,600

$13,245

$3,381

26.8 %

$2,736

20.7 %










Total average equity, as reported

$552,112

$553,374

$523,709

($1,262)

(0.2 %)

$28,403

5.4 %

Less average balances of:








Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909


Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,068

4,224

2,577

(156)

(3.7)

1,491

57.9

Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$484,135

$485,241

$457,223

($1,106)

(0.2 %)

$26,912

5.9 %










Return on average equity (1)

11.61 %

9.23 %

10.14 %

238 bps

147 bps

Return on average tangible equity

  (non-GAAP) (2)

13.24 %

10.53 %

11.62 %

271 bps

162 bps

For the Six Months Ended Jun 30,

2026

2025

Change

Adjusted Return on Average Equity:





Net income, as reported

$28,581

$25,424

$3,157

12.4 %

Less: total adjustments, after-tax

417

(417)

(100.0)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$28,581

$25,007

$3,574

14.3







Total average equity, as reported

$552,740

$518,408

$34,332

6.6







Return on average equity (1)

10.43 %

9.89 %

54 bps

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (3)

10.43 %

9.73 %

70 bps







Return on Average Tangible Equity:





Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$28,581

$25,007

$3,574

14.3 %







Total average equity, as reported

$552,740

$518,408

$34,332

6.6

Less average balances of:





Goodwill

63,909

63,909

Identifiable intangible assets, net

4,145

2,679

1,466

54.7

Total average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$484,686

$451,820

$32,866

7.3







Return on average equity (1)

10.43 %

9.89 %

54 bps

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (4)

11.89 %

11.16 %

73 bps

(1)

Net income divided by total average equity.

(2)

Net income divided by total average tangible equity.

(3)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average equity.

(4)

Net income, adjusted for the after-tax impact of adjustments as outlined in the table above, divided by total average tangible equity.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)








The following table presents tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets:











Jun 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Jun 30,
2025

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Mar 31, 2026

Jun 30, 2026 vs.
Jun 30, 2025

Tangible Book Value per Share:








Total shareholders' equity, as reported

$553,523

$546,773

$527,519

$6,750

1.2 %

$26,004

4.9 %

Less end of period balances of:








Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

— %

— %

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,992

4,148

2,478

(156)

(3.8) %

1,514

61.1 %

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$485,622

$478,716

$461,132

$6,906

1.4 %

$24,490

5.3 %










Shares outstanding, as reported

19,071

19,041

19,283

30

0.2 %

(212)

(1.1 %)










Book value per share

$29.02

$28.72

$27.36

$0.30

1.0 %

$1.66

6.1 %

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$25.46

$25.14

$23.91

$0.32

1.3 %

$1.55

6.5 %










Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:








Total tangible shareholders' equity

$485,622

$478,716

$461,132

$6,906

1.4 %

$24,490

5.3 %










Total assets, as reported

$6,547,904

$6,459,196

$6,745,167

$88,708

1.4 %

($197,263)

(2.9 %)

Less end of period balances of:








Goodwill

63,909

63,909

63,909

— %

— %

Identifiable intangible assets, net

3,992

4,148

2,478

(156)

(3.8 %)

1,514

61.1 %

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$6,480,003

$6,391,139

$6,678,780

$88,864

1.4 %

($198,777)

(3.0 %)










Equity to assets

8.45 %

8.47 %

7.82 %

(2) bps

63 bps

Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.49 %

7.49 %

6.90 %

0 bps

59 bps

Category: Earnings

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

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