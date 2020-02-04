Washington's Top Youth Volunteers Of 2020 Selected By National Program

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, now in its 25 th year, is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

These are Washington's top youth volunteers of 2020:

High School State Honoree: Adithi Raghavan

Nominated by International Community School

Adithi, a senior at International Community School, educates young people about the environmental and economic impact of declining honeybee populations around the world, and encourages them to plant pollinator gardens to help reverse the decline. While volunteering for a local wildlife habitat group, Adithi learned about Colony Collapse Disorder, a phenomenon in which bee colonies suddenly disappear after the mass exodus of worker bees. "If bees continue to disappear, people employed by the agricultural sector will experience huge business losses and consumers will face increasing food prices and limited options," said Adithi. "Thus it is imperative that we rally young volunteers to plant pollinator gardens."

After three years of training to become a beekeeper and planting pollinator gardens, Adithi organized a small group of students at her school to launch a "BEEducated" initiative. First, they developed a free interactive app that provides general information about bees through a quiz, a map highlighting bee-friendly locations and a Jeopardy-style game. So far, it's been downloaded thousands of times and is used in hundreds of classrooms across the country, said Adithi. Her group then developed a curriculum outlining the steps necessary to plant pollinator gardens at schools. Realizing that not all schools could afford gardening materials, Adithi's team raised more than $21,000 to provide students with gardening kits. Adithi and her colleagues also have lobbied legislators to fund bee research, and have recruited students in California and New England to start their own "BEEducated" chapters.

Middle Level State Honoree: Sanika Datar

Nominated by Northlake Academy

Sanika, a seventh-grader at Environmental & Adventure School, celebrated Earth Day last year by conducting activities in her backyard to acquaint neighborhood preschoolers with things they can do to help take care of the planet's natural environment. She also helped plant trees and rid trails of poison ivy in her area. "Community stewardship projects in my school have instilled a passion in me to do more environmental work and to be an advocate to make our community better," said Sanika. So last Earth Day, she decided to host a group of her younger sister's friends and lead them through some fun, yet educational, activities.

Her first activity for the children was to make eco-friendly sidewalk paint by using cornstarch and water. After the kids painted the sidewalk, she took them on a scavenger hunt in a nearby park to find recyclable items, and then explained to the children how to properly recycle them. After she read the group a book about taking care of the Earth, she gave them a hands-on project to recycle different categories of items. Sanika had so much fun that she sought other environmental volunteer opportunities. She helped plant trees, volunteered to build signs providing information about native plants, and helped clean up poison ivy growing around a popular hiking trail. "We need to live by the message: 'Leave this world a little better than you found it,'" said Sanika.

Distinguished Finalists

The program judges also recognized six other Washington students as Distinguished Finalists for their impressive community service activities. Each will receive an engraved bronze medallion.

These are Washington's Distinguished Finalists for 2020:

Lori Christian, 16, of Chehalis, Washington, a junior at William F. West High School, founded "Teens for Abused Children (TFAC)," an organization that partners with hospitals and Child Protective Services to help children who have experienced abuse; she helps raise awareness, runs clothing, toy and diaper drives, and helps create care packages for children in the foster system. TFAC is also lobbying to help pass The New Hope Law to cap the number of cases CPS caseworkers can handle at a time.

Ashley Lin, 16, of Vancouver, Washington, a junior at Union High School, founded and runs "Project Exchange," which has given cross-cultural learning experiences to 250 middle and high school students from more than 20 countries through digital programs and virtual field trips; her efforts include recruiting participants, securing funding and designing the program curriculum. Ashley was inspired to help foster international student connections after serving as a U.S. youth ambassador to Uruguay.

Mahathi Mangipudi, 16, of Bellevue, Washington, a junior at Interlake High School, has volunteered hundreds of hours of her time as an environmental advocate in her community; she developed and shares a student-led climate action plan, partnered with local teachers to develop curricula that promote sustainability, and has testified before her city council to encourage environmental action. Mahathi has also conducted habitat restorations and monitored streams as an intern at an environmental education center.

Sloane Miller, 17, of Bothell, Washington, a member of YMCA of Greater Seattle and a senior at Holy Names Academy, founded "Kid Tech Express," through which she teaches computer skills and coding to students in underserved communities; her efforts include recruiting volunteers, securing technology donations from businesses and running informational booths at community events. Sloane also contributed money earned from babysitting to buy T-shirts, signage and prizes for participants.

Arpit Ranasaria, 17, of Redmond, Washington, a senior at Redmond High School, helped expand the STEM-related initiatives at "Science Infinity," where he also volunteers his time teaching science to middle school students; the organization has donated more than $30,000 to local and international educational programs and established a college scholarship. Arpit, who originally started as a student of Science Infinity, was inspired to start his project to bring more STEM-related opportunities to underserved populations.

Sahana Sasikumar, 16, of Bellevue, Washington, a junior at Interlake High School, launched two initiatives to provide STEM opportunities to girls: "Legion of Bot," a program she co-founded that builds and showcases interactive robots, and "STEMACA," a nonprofit she started that's provided computer programming education resources to numerous schools and libraries around the U.S. and in three other countries. Sahana started this activity after noticing she was one of very few girls participating in robotics and tech-related competitions.

"In our 25th year of honoring young volunteers, we are as inspired as ever by the work students are doing to address the needs of a changing world," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "We hope that their resolve, their initiative and their perspectives on society's challenges move others to consider how they can make a difference, too."

"Middle level and high school students are doing remarkable things to shape the future of their communities through volunteer service. They inspire all students and schools to drive learning with real-world challenges," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director of NASSP. "Congratulations to each of the 2020 honorees – it's an honor to celebrate your commitment to creating positive change."

