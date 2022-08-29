Wasserstein Announces Its Official Made for Fitbit Product Line for the New Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2

Wasserstein Made for Fitbit 3 in 1 Charging Stand - Allows users to charge their Fitbit and multiple Google devices at the same time

- Allows users to charge their Fitbit and multiple Google devices at the same time Wasserstein Made for Fitbit Clip Holder - Allows users to safely clip their Fitbit to their clothes during their workout

Allows users to safely clip their Fitbit to their clothes during their workout Wasserstein Made for Fitbit Screen Protector - Keeps Fitbit display free from scratches and provides extra protection against dropping and other damage

"We're excited about the launch of Google's new Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2," said Christopher Maiwald, Founder and CEO of Wasserstein, "With the addition of our Made for Fitbit line, we're ensuring that users have compatible accessories that truly live up to Google and Fitbit's high quality standards."

Wasserstein's Made for Fitbit products can be found on the Wasserstein website , Fitbit.com , and Amazon .

About Wasserstein

Wasserstein is the nation's top smart home accessory manufacturer and is committed to making thoughtful smart home products. Wasserstein is an official Made for Google product partner, and also manufactures solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and other smart home products, compatible with Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, Apple, and other popular smart home brands. Wasserstein products can be found on the Wasserstein website , as well as on Amazon , The Home Depot , Walmart , Sam's Club , Best Buy , Target , and other top retail channels.

SOURCE Wasserstein