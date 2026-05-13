WasteVision AI Introduces Route Verification to Help Haulers Prove Contract Compliance

AI-driven solution validates every stop on a route, reduces administrative workload, and provides evidence-backed documentation for franchise and municipal customers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WasteVision AI, a provider of operational AI for the waste and recycling industry, today introduced Route Verification, a solution that automatically validates every stop on a hauler's route and converts operational video and image data into auditable proof of service. The product is designed for residential and commercial operations, and gives haulers route-level documentation for franchise agreements, municipal contracts, and commercial service-level requirements.

Route Verification builds on the company's existing Service Verification capability, which records and classifies activity at individual stops. Where Service Verification answers questions about a single pickup, Route Verification rolls the data up across an entire route, giving operators a documented record of contractual performance for an entire schedule of customers. Every stop is automatically classified as Service Confirmed, Attempted but Not Completed, or Not Attempted, with exceptions such as blocked access or contaminated lifts which are flagged automatically. Because classifications are generated by the company's AI engines and the process is fully automated, drivers do not need to interact with an in-cab tablet at each stop, keeping their attention on the road and removing a common source of distraction.

"Route Verification fills the data gap between in-field operations performed by haulers and the anticipated results municipalities require for the fulfillment of contractual obligations. Furthermore, operational data provided by WasteVision enables haulers to make informed operational decisions crucial to their business." — Barry Saunders, President, WasteVision AI

Operational and Compliance Benefits

For contract management, the platform produces an auditable, evidence-backed record that haulers can share with cities, counties, HOAs, and commercial customers. Franchise agreements and municipal contracts typically carry strict service-level requirements, performance penalties, and audit obligations, and Route Verification gives operators a defensible record to support compliance reviews, service-credit discussions, and contract renewals.

Route Verification also surfaces set-out rates and participation data for curbside recycling programs — information that has historically been difficult for haulers and municipalities to collect at scale. Operators can review participation route by route and neighborhood by neighborhood, and use the data to support outreach, education, and diversion goals.

For administrative teams, Route Verification reduces the time required to resolve inbound service inquiries. Resolution work that has historically taken more than 10 minutes per call — pulling video, cross-referencing route sheets, and contacting supervisors — drops to roughly one to two minutes, and in many cases becomes fully self-service for customer service representatives. Haulers can also extend self-service access to municipal partners and commercial customers, further reducing inbound call volume.

Accurate Service Verification Paves the Way for Route Verification

Route Verification rests on WasteVision's Service Verification capability, which establishes a chain of evidence for every individual pickup. Proprietary algorithms confirm precise geolocation at the curb, and each stop is documented with a time stamp and an image of the bin and its surroundings. AI differentiates between waste and recycling containers when both are presented at the same stop, and optical character recognition (OCR) and RFID can be layered in for additional increments of accuracy.

That evidence base also addresses one of the most costly recurring issues in residential collection: the disputed missed-pickup call. When a resident reports that a bin was not serviced, WasteVision can supply a date- and time-stamped image or video of the location where the bin should have been, along with associated geolocation data — allowing customer service teams to resolve disputed calls quickly and operations teams to avoid sending a truck back to a stop where no bin was set out. The capability is one that is not commonly offered in the market today.

Availability

Route Verification is available now to new and existing WasteVision AI customers. More information is available at www.wastevision.ai.

About WasteVision AI

WasteVision AI develops operational AI for the waste and recycling industry. The company's platform combines in-cab and external camera systems with proprietary artificial intelligence engines that capture, classify, and verify activity on every route. WasteVision is a leader in applying AI to detect contamination in the recycling stream, identify overflowing bins, and detect debris around set-out locations. The platform is designed to help haulers improve driver safety, reduce operating costs, document contract compliance, and improve customer service for residential, commercial, and municipal customers. More information is available at www.wastevision.ai.

Media Contact: Communications Department, WasteVision AI

[email protected] | (602) 321-5613

SOURCE WasteVision