WAT Medical Continues Support for Red Cross and Veterans Association

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. proudly reaffirms its commitment to community support by donating to the American Red Cross and the American Veterans Association. These donations are part of the company's pledge to contribute a portion of the proceeds from each sale of its EmeTerm Explore Anti-nausea Wristband and HeadaTerm 2 Anti-migraine Device to these organizations. This year's donation to the American Veterans Association is particularly meaningful, aligning with Veterans Day on November 11, a day dedicated to honoring those who have served in the military. The contribution highlights the company's dedication to making a positive and lasting impact on society.

As a leader in advanced wearable medical technologies, WAT Medical is dedicated to enhancing patient care and improving quality of life. Guided by the mission "Wearable and Treatable = WAT," the company focuses on developing effective, user-friendly devices that address pressing health challenges. Two of its bestselling products - EmeTerm Explore Anti-nausea Wristband and HeadaTerm 2 Anti-migraine Device - demonstrate this commitment by offering accessible, effective solutions for managing nausea and migraines. By prioritizing safety and efficacy, WAT Medical empowers individuals to take control of their health through these innovative, wearable devices.

The American Red Cross is widely respected for its humanitarian efforts and disaster relief initiatives, offering essential support to communities in need worldwide. WAT Medical's donations, generated from EmeTerm Explore sales, will support the organization's mission to provide emergency assistance and health-related programs to vulnerable communities. EmeTerm Explore, an FDA-approved anti-nausea wristband, has gained popularity in the wearable health sector for its effectiveness in alleviating nausea and vomiting.

The American Veterans Association plays a vital role in supporting veterans and their families. Contributions from WAT Medical, drawn from sales of its products, will help enhance the association's services, ensuring veterans receive necessary care and resources, especially during this time of remembrance. HeadaTerm 2, one of WAT Medical's innovative products, is an FDA-approved, over-the-counter device for migraine relief. Since its U.S. launch in 2024, it has been well-received for providing non-invasive migraine relief. A portion of each HeadaTerm 2 sale is donated to the American Veterans Association, reflecting WAT Medical's commitment to veterans' well-being and its mission to improve individual health.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a significant mental health issue affecting veterans. According to a report from the Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), approximately 7% of veterans will experience PTSD in their lifetime, with common symptoms including insomnia, headaches, and depression. In support of veterans dealing with PTSD, WAT Medical will also be donating HeadaTerm 2 devices—innovative, FDA-approved, non-invasive devices designed to provide relief from migraines and stress-related health issues. These devices aim to help veterans manage and alleviate the symptoms of PTSD, supporting their overall well-being and quality of life.

In line with its tradition of giving back, WAT Medical remains committed to supporting these charitable organizations as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company believes that by partnering with these organizations, it can help uplift individuals and communities in need.

Through these efforts, WAT Medical demonstrates its dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of those it serves, both locally and globally. The company continues to advance wearable medical technologies while actively participating in initiatives that benefit communities and organizations requiring support.

References:

WAT Medical

EmeTerm

American Red Cross

American Legion

SOURCE WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.