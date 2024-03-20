WATCH AND WAGER ON EVERY PREP RACE FOR THE 150TH KENTUCKY DERBY ONLY ON FANDUEL TV

All FanDuel Racing Customers Offered A $10 No Sweat Win Bet Every Derby Prep Race Day

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 150th Kentucky Derby is going to be bigger than ever and FanDuel TV is the only network where fans can watch every upcoming prep race where the outcomes will determine which horses enter the starting gate for the Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 4th at Churchill Downs. In the lead up to the Kentucky Derby, FanDuel Racing is offering all customers a $10 No Sweat Win Bet every Derby prep race day and new customers a "No Sweat First Win Bet" up to $200.

FanDuel TV's "Road to The Kentucky Derby" will feature live, expanded coverage of the official Kentucky Derby points races from coast to coast with in-depth coverage of Derby contenders and their human connections, feature stories and expert analysis from FanDuel TV's roster of racing experts and handicappers. The lead-up to the marquee events will include regular updates on the official points standings as well as FanDuel TV's Top Contenders, ranked and discussed by the network's expert analysts.

"The Triple Crown season is one of the most thrilling times on the horse racing calendar and we are excited to bring viewers robust coverage of these key Kentucky Derby prep races," Executive Producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said. "We have a continued, ongoing investment in covering horse racing and we are looking forward to building on our partnership with Churchill Downs."

Customers can wager on all races through the FanDuel Racing app or the FanDuel Sportsbook depending on location. Check here to see how you can bet on racing in your state. The FanDuel Sportsbook is the only US sportsbook that allows its customers to access both parimutuel wagering on horse racing and traditional sports book wagering with a single account and wallet.

The Kentucky Derby field is limited to 20 contenders and that is determined by a tiered points system and series of qualifying races held at tracks across the country and around the world. Points are awarded to the top five finishers in each race and the top 18 horses with the most points earn a spot in the starting gate in the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Prep Races

March 23 Louisiana Derby Fair Grounds** March 23 Jeff Ruby Steaks Turfway** March 30 UAE Derby Meydan March 30 Arkansas Derby Oaklawn March 30 Florida Derby Gulfstream April 6 Santa Anita Derby Santa Anita April 6 Blue Grass Keeneland April 6 Wood Memorial Aqueduct April 13 Lexington Keeneland**

**FanDuel TV Exclusive

