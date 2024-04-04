Luke Bryan and Ne-Yo to Headline FanDuel's Inaugural Kentucky Derby Party

The exclusive, invite-only event powered by Thuzio will take place on Friday, May 3rd at Paristown Arts and Entertainment District in Louisville, Kentucky

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America and an Official Partner of Churchill Downs Inc, announced five time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and Grammy award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo as the headlining performers at FanDuel's inaugural Kentucky Derby Party. The exclusive, invite-only event will take place on Friday, May 3rd at Paristown Arts and Entertainment District in Louisville, Kentucky from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

"Partnering with FanDuel for the Kentucky Derby party is an absolute honor," said Luke Bryan. "It's such an iconic event filled with tradition and history, and I hope fans are ready for an unforgettable night – it's going to be a party!"

"We are grateful for our partnership with Churchill Downs. The Kentucky Derby holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide," said Andrew Moore, General Manager of Racing at FanDuel. "We're thrilled to be part of the excitement once again, making this year's Derby celebration one for the books."

Prior to doors opening for the concert, FanDuel will host a garden party for attendees featuring brand engagements starting at 7:00 PM. Thuzio by Triller is supporting FanDuel with onsite talent appearances and brand sponsor activations.

As an Official Sports Wagering Partner of The Kentucky Derby, FanDuel will leverage the power of its innovative betting platform and the brand's unrivaled history in horse racing to bring fans a truly integrated experience for the race. FanDuel is the first and only sportsbook to offer wagering on horse racing alongside traditional sports book wagering with a single account and single wallet, allowing customers to wager on the Kentucky Derby, the Kentucky Oaks, and all the races from Churchill Downs on Oaks and Derby Days.

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and nearly 30 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Portugal, Romania and Scotland. Its network FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ are broadly distributed on linear cable television and through its relationships with leading direct-to-consumer OTT platforms. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Thuzio by Triller is a leading solution for creating and executing premium creator events and experiences. Thuzio helps brands and other enterprise customers create events with creators including sports icons and speakers. Thuzio has partnered with creators across many verticals, including athletes such as Tiki Barber, Allen Iverson, Scottie Pippen, and Lisa Leslie, comedians such as Jerry Seinfeld, music artists such as Ja Rule and celebrity chefs such as Marcus Samuelsson.

