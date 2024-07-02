Watch the 2024 World Series of Poker® Main Event Live On PokerGO® Starting Wednesday, July 3

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Wednesday, July 3, daily live coverage of the 2024 World Series of Poker® (WSOP®) Main Event airs on PokerGO®.

The WSOP Main Event runs July 3-17, and PokerGO plans to livestream more than 100 hours of action across 14 days. The WSOP Main Event final table will play out on July 16 and July 17.

Watch the 2024 WSOP Main Event live on PokerGO beginning Wednesday, July 3.

PokerGO WSOP Main Event Livestream Schedule

Wednesday, July 3: Day 1a at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT)

Thursday, July 4: Day 1b at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT)

Friday, July 5: Day 1c at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT)

Saturday, July 6: Day 1d at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT)

Sunday, July 7: Day 2abc at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Monday, July 8: Day 2d at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, July 9: Day 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, July 10: Day 4 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

Thursday, July 11: Day 5 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

Friday, July 12: Day 6 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

Saturday, July 13: Day 7 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

Sunday, July 14: Day 8 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, July 16: Final table at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

Wednesday, July 17: Final table at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT)

Schedule subject to change. For the latest, visit pokergo.com/schedule .

PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and any web or mobile browser via PokerGO.com . Poker fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using the promo code "WSOP24" to receive $20 off the regular annual price ($99.99).

