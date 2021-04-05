WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia

Mike Manjos, WatchBox's Global Head of Trading and the company's foremost Lange admirer believes that education is paramount to fully appreciate the precision watchmaking legacy from Glashütte. He shares, "Langepedia is an indispensable resource for the modern watch collector to learn about A. Lange & Söhne's distinct aesthetic, incredible range of calibers, mechanical ingenuity, and ongoing history. Alp shares his passion and knowledge through the lens of a collector – a perfect fit for the WatchBox ecosystem and our remarkable A. Lange & Söhne inventory."

Since its 2017 founding, WatchBox has heavily invested in building a dynamic media division through which the company exercises its video-first strategy for education, entertainment, and community development. And as the largest luxury watch video network, WatchBox Studios delivers weekly programming, including open dialogue, opinion, and debate within the WatchBox team, and conversations with enthusiasts, watchmakers, and scholars. Recent editorial endeavors have expanded to written content in the form of Our House, a digital publication, designed to celebrate the watch collecting experience. Langepedia's objective, scholarly, and digestible styles of content will complement these aforementioned initiatives, adding a new dimension to WatchBox's rich content portfolio.

Langepedia will continue to operate as a standalone website and social media channel, where Alp has produced such pivotal pieces as The Definitive Guide to Lange 1, illuminating the nuances of each generation of the watch that is "the face of A. Lange & Söhne." Newly minted collaborative content and special activations will leverage the WatchBox global inventory as well as Langepedia's extensive knowledge to inform and enlighten collectors worldwide.

Justin Reis, WatchBox's co-founder and global CEO, shares, "WatchBox's mission is to build the world's largest community of passionate watch collectors, and we have learned so much about our clients' interest and appetite for high-quality content throughout the last year. Across our offices in the United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, there is keen interest in A. Lange & Söhne, and we look forward to broadening our community and expanding the WatchBox voice across all channels in partnership with Langepedia."

