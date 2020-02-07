Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Industrial Activities, Stringent Environmental Regulations, Advent of Advanced Biological Treatment & Oxidation Methods

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Product Type, by Verticals, by Regions and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

The market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of rising industrial activities coupled with stringent environmental regulations. Furthermore, depletion of freshwater reserves has augmented the need to recycle and reuse wastewater, thereby tremendously boosting the water & wastewater treatment chemicals market globally. Moreover, innovative technologies such as the advent of advanced biological treatment, oxidations methods etc. would further drive the growth of water & wastewater treatment chemicals market over the coming years

North America holds a prominent revenue share in the global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market and is anticipated to retain the same during the forecast period on account of the construction of new sludge treatment plants. However, global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market is projected to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to favourable government policies related to the water treatment activities.



By product types, coagulant & flocculant treatment chemicals segment is expected to grow at a substantial rate owing to low cost and its widespread applications in oil & gas and municipal plants worldwide. Moreover, rising investment in the wastewater treatment plants has bolstered the coagulant & flocculant treatment chemicals segment at a great extent.



This report thoroughly covers the market by product types, verticals, regions and key countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights

Historical Data of Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size and Market Forecast of Revenues, Until 2025

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, Until 2025F

Historical Data of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, By Product Types for the Period 2015-2018

Market Size & Forecast of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, By Product Types Until 2025

Market Size & Forecast of North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Latin America and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, By Verticals, Until 2025

, , APAC, , and Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, By Verticals, Until 2025 Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Industry Life Cycle

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Opportunity Assessment

Market Share, By Players

Competitive Benchmarking

Company Profiles

Key Strategic Recommendations

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

3.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.2 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.3 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.4 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share, By Product Types, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Trends



6 North America Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



7 Latin America Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



8 Europe Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



9 Asia-Pacific Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



10 Middle East Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



11 Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview



12 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Opportunity Assessment

12.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2025F



13 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical and Operating Parameters

13.2 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue Ranking, By Company, 2018



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

14.2 BASF SE

14.3 Ecolab

14.4 Dow Chemicals

14.5 Buckman

14.6 Kurita Water Industries

14.7 Veolia Water Technologies

14.8 SNF Floerger

14.9 Solenis

14.10 Kemira



15 Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbf3z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

