Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market size to grow by USD 18,937.95 million from 2022 to 202| The use of green chemicals in water and wastewater treatments is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market size is expected to grow by USD 18,937.95 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period. Discover Environmental & Facilities Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market

Company Landscape

The water and wastewater treatment chemicals (WWTCs) market is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offering

Accepta Ltd. - The key offerings of the company include water and wastewater treatment chemicals for commercial, industrial, and municipal applications.

Albemarle Corp. - The key offerings of the company include water and wastewater treatment chemicals such as Stabrom 909, Maxxis, and Stabrom Plus.

Arkema Group - The company offers water and wastewater treatment chemicals for treating industrial, agricultural, and domestic water.

Key Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (coagulants and flocculants, corrosion and scale inhibitors, biocides and disinfectants, pH adjusters and softeners, and others), and application (municipality, power generation, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and oil and gas and others)

The coagulants and flocculants segment will contribute a major share of the market. Coagulants and flocculants are used in wastewater treatment processes such as solids removal, water clarification, lime softening, sludge thickening, and solids dewatering. In addition, drinking water demand, population growth, and rapid urbanization in developing countries are the key factors driving the growth of the segment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

By geography, the market is segmented by APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth by 2027. The region's growth is driven by increasing demand for clean water in a variety of sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and power generation industries. In addition, strict government regulations on water pollution are also driving market expansion. For example, the Indian government has launched many initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Clean Ganga Mission. Hence, these government initiatives and strict regulations are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Accepta Ltd.

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema Group

Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc.

Carus Group Inc.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd.

Cortec Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Dow Inc.

Hydrite Chemical Co.

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solenis LLC

Solvay SA

SUEZ SA

Thermax Ltd.

Ecolab Inc.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing demand for freshwater due to the rise in population is a key factor driving market growth. The main drivers of increased freshwater demand are global urbanization, population growth and continued economic expansion. In many urban areas, water systems are strained due to increasing urbanization. In addition, increasing water usage in domestic, agricultural, and industrial settings is also driving this demand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The use of green chemicals in water and wastewater treatments is a major trend in the market. Municipalities and power plants generate wastewater. This allows wastewater to be recycled and put to good use. Various processes include chlorination, neutralization, coagulation, ion exchange, and adsorption. Most of these treatments use oxidation methods to purify wastewater. Sand filters, jet aeration, purifiers, activated carbon filters, and reactive carbons are used in sewage treatment plants to treat water and wastewater in an eco-friendly or eco-friendly manner. Thus, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The impact of untreated wastewater effluent on human beings and the environment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Untreated wastewater discharges from water and wastewater treatment plants often deposit large amounts of organic matter and nutrients. This has a significant impact on the health of the environment in which it occurs. In addition, untreated wastewater often leads to an increase in viral, bacterial, and protozoan pathogens, which can lead to waterborne diseases such as giardiasis and gastroenteritis. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Water And Wastewater Treatment Chemicals (WWTCs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,937.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accepta Ltd., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corp., Arkema Group, Buckman Laboratories lnternational Inc., Carus Group Inc., Chembond Chemicals Ltd., Cortec Corp., Danaher Corp., Dow Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Ion Exchange India Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd., Solenis LLC, Solvay SA, SUEZ SA, Thermax Ltd., and Ecolab Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

