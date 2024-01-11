Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to grow by USD 108.07 billion by 2027; Segmentation by type (primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment), application (municipal and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The water and wastewater treatment equipment market is set to grow by USD 22.85 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.87%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing global concerns regarding water scarcity is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is driven by an urgent need for advanced systems such as Filtration Systems, Reverse Osmosis Units, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection, Chlorination Equipment, Membrane Bioreactors, Sedimentation Tanks, Aeration Equipment, Sludge Dewatering, Ion Exchange Systems, Ozone Generation, and Activated Carbon Filters. These technologies address the pressing concerns surrounding water scarcity by ensuring efficient treatment and preservation of this precious resource. The report is segmented by type (primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment), application (municipal and industrial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Primary Treatment



Secondary Treatment



Tertiary Treatment

Municipal



Industrial

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The primary treatment segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In both water and wastewater treatment processes, primary treatment is a crucial step. Before proceeding to secondary and tertiary treatment, it involves the removal of solids and organic material from the water at an early stage or in wastewater. In addition, to reduce the pollutant load and improve water or wastewater quality, primary treatment processes are primarily focused on physical separation methods.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major companies include Accesstech Engineering Pte Ltd, AllWater Technologies Ltd., Aries Chemical Inc., Axon Group, Control Niroo Hooshmand Co., Cortec Corp., DeZURIK Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Fluence Corp. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Metito Group, Ringwood Environmental Inc., Samco Technologies Inc., SUEZ SA, Sulzer Management Ltd., Thermax Ltd., WOG Group, Xylem Inc., and WABAG Group.

Accesstech Engineering Pte Ltd- The company offers water and wastewater treatment equipment such as commercial reverse osmosis systems.

The use of analytics to drive efficiency is a major trend in the market. Integrating Electrocoagulation, Thermal Processing, Anaerobic Digesters, Nutrient Removal Systems, Microfiltration Devices, Nanofiltration Systems, Automated Control Systems, Water Softening Units, Grit Removal Facilities, and Stormwater Management, analytics-driven strategies optimize processes, enabling informed decisions for resource allocation and system performance enhancement. This shift toward data-driven solutions underscores a pivotal trajectory in maximizing the efficacy of water treatment and management methodologies.

Operational and technical challenges are restricting market growth. Amidst the implementation of Chemical Dosing Pumps, Oil/Water Separators, Desalination Technology, Screening Equipment, Flocculation Units, Greywater Recycling, Industrial water treatment and Municipal Water Treatment, Wastewater Recycling & Reuse, and Biological Treatment systems. Issues spanning diverse sectors, from logistical hurdles in integrating advanced technologies to technical complexities in ensuring seamless operations, pose significant impediments in achieving optimal efficiency and reliability in water treatment processes.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist water and wastewater treatment equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water and wastewater treatment equipment market companies

