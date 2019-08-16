Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Technology, Delivery Equipment, Chemicals, Instrumentation, Application - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation, Application, Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water and wastewater treatment market is expected to reach $211.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, growing need to treat industrial wastewater sector, and stringent government regulations on treating wastewater.
Based on technology type, membrane separation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market in 2019, owing to rising demand for low energy consuming water treatment processes and growing emphasis on reducing the usage of chemicals in water treatment.
Based on application, municipal application segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2019, owing to government's' growing focus on the water quality and public health; the growing number of water treatment projects, especially in Asian countries; and aging existing infrastructure in developed countries.
Geographically, the global water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into five major geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global water and wastewater treatment market through 2025, followed by North America, Europe, and Latin America.
The large share of this region is mainly attributed to large base of population; increased industrialization; rising demand for advanced residential water treatment; increased awareness about the environmental deterioration; declining availability of clean water; increasing public-sector investment in water infrastructure; and increasing research and development expenditure.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Ecosystem
1.2. Currency and Limitations
1.3. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Secondary Research
2.1.2. Primary Research
2.1.3. Market Size Estimation
3. Market Environment
3.1. Regulatory Analysis
3.1.1. North America
3.1.1.1. The Clean Water Act, 1972 (CWA)
3.1.1.2. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)
3.1.1.3. Water and Wastewater Standards
3.1.1.3.1. Drinking Water Systems Standards
3.1.1.3.2. Plastic Piping Systems Standards
3.1.1.3.3. Pool, Spa, and Recreational Water Standards
3.1.1.3.4. Wastewater Standards
3.1.2. Europe
3.1.2.1. The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EE)
3.1.2.2. The Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC)
3.1.2.3. The Water Framework Directive (2000)
3.1.2.4. The Groundwater Directive (2006/118/EC)
3.1.2.5. The Environmental Quality Standards for Surface Water (2008)
3.1.2.6. The Bathing Water Directive (2006)
3.1.3. Asia-Pacific
3.1.3.1. Japanese Regulations for Control of Water Pollution in Agriculture
3.1.3.2. Japan Water Pollution Control Law (Enactment In 1970/Enforcement In 1971)
3.1.3.3. China Standards for Drinking Water Quality (2006)
3.1.3.4. The Indian Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974
3.1.4. Rest of The World
3.1.4.1. The Environmental Management and Co-Ordination (Water Quality) Regulations, Kenya (2006)
3.1.4.2. Pesticides in Drinking Water - The Brazilian Monitoring Program
3.1.4.3. Brazil Conama Resolution 430, Effluent Quality Regulations (2011)
4. Executive Summary
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Product Analysis
4.3. Regional Analysis
4.4. Key Player Analysis
5. Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunity
5.2.5. Challenges
6. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product Category
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Treatment Technologies
6.3. Delivery Equipment
6.4. Treatment Chemicals
6.5. Instrumentation
7. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Membrane Separation
7.2.1. Reverse Osmosis (Ro) Membranes
7.2.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes
7.2.3. Micro-Filtration (MF) Membrane
7.2.4. Nano-Filtration (NF) Membrane
7.2.5. Others
7.3. Activated Sludge
7.4. Clarification
7.5. Sludge Thickening and Dewatering
7.6. Wastewater Pre-Treatment
7.7. Chlorination
7.8. Industrial Demineralisation
7.9. Sludge Drying
7.10. Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)
7.11. Sludge Digestion
7.12. Other Treatments/Technologies
8. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Delivery Equipment Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Pipes and Fittings
8.3. Pumps
8.4. Filters
8.5. Valves and Controls
8.6. Blowers
9. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Coagulants & Flocculants
9.3. Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products
9.4. Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors
9.5. Antifoam Chemicals
9.6. Ph Conditioners
9.7. Other Chemicals
10. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Instrumentation Market, by Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Anaerobic Digestion Sensors
10.3. Activated Sludge Instrumentation
10.4. Nutrient Removal Instrumentation
10.5. Sedimentation Sensors
11. Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Municipal
11.3. Industrial
12. Geographic Analysis
12.1. Introduction
12.2. North America
12.2.1. Introduction
12.2.1.1. Growing Manufacturing Sectors Such as Pulp and Paper Industry to Boost the Market
12.2.1.2. Stringent Regulations on Safe and Appropriate Use of Onsite Wastewater
Treatment Systems (OWTS)
12.2.1.3. Growing Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Technology
12.2.2. U.S.
12.2.3. Canada
12.2.4. Mexico
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Introduction
12.3.1.1. Increasing Investment in Domestic Production of Sewage Systems
12.3.1.2. Increasing Funding or Investments by Government to Propel the Market
12.3.1.3. Improving Modern Technology Such as ZeeLung MABR
12.3.2. France
12.3.3. Germany
12.3.4. U.K.
12.3.5. Italy
12.3.6. Spain
12.3.7. Russia
12.3.8. The Netherlands
12.3.9. Rest of Europe
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. Introduction
12.4.1.1. Rising Demand for Advanced Residential Water Treatment
12.4.1.2. Development of Membrane Technology
12.4.2. China
12.4.3. Japan
12.4.4. India
12.4.5. Australia
12.4.6. Indonesia
12.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.5. Rest of World
12.5.1. Introduction
12.5.1.1. Increasing Water Scarcity
12.5.2. Latin America
12.5.2.1. Brazil
12.5.2.2. Chile
12.5.2.3. Argentina
12.5.2.4. Rest of Latin America
12.5.3. Middle East and Africa
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Divestitures, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
13.3. Acquisition and Mergers
13.4. New Product Launches
13.5. Expansions
13.6. Investments
14. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)
- 3M
- Aquatech International Corporation
- ASIO spol. s r.o.
- BASF SE
- Bio-Microbics Inc.
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Dow Water & Process Solutions
- Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation
- ITT Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kingspan Environmental Ltd.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Orenco Systems Inc.
- Pentair plc
- Scinor Water America LLC.
- Suez Environnement S.A.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Trojan Technologies Inc.
- United Utilities Group PLC
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Xylem Inc.
