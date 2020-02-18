Water Borne Coatings Market Report 2020: Global Size & Growth, Segmentation, Regional & Country Breakdowns, Competitive Landscape, Market Shares, Trends and Strategies (2015-2030)

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider water borne coatings market, and compares it with other markets.



The global water borne coatings market was worth $188.9 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% and reach $264.01 billion by 2023. The water borne coatings market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2019-2023.



There is a rapid growth in consumption of water borne coatings in many industries such as automotive, construction and manufacturing. Water borne coatings are widely used in printing inks, in the automotive OEM sector, plastics and other manufacturing industries. Therefore, growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the market for water borne coatings.



Rising costs is acting as a restraint on the water borne coatings market. The rise in raw material costs resulted in higher manufacturing costs, thus decreasing the investments in research and development of new products. For instance, in the US, raw material costs for coatings producers generally were around 40-55% of total sales in 2018, and total cost of goods sold encompassed 55-70% of sales.



Additionally, companies invested heavily on marketing their products due to intense competition in the market. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk and air-freight rates also negatively impacted the market. This rise in operating costs increased pressure on companies to protect margins while maintaining the quality of their products.



Smart coatings and high performance coating technologies are being adopted by companies to enhance efficiencies of coating compounds. Nano coatings, are a type of smart coating that have extremely tiny particles and unique characteristics such as flexibility, resistance to corrosion and micro bacterial growth. Fluoropolymer coating is known for its high performance properties such as long life cycle and high cost efficiency.



Major players in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Berger Paints India Ltd, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc.,, The Sherwin-Williams Company, The Valspar Corporation, Tikkurila Oyj.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Water Borne Coatings Market Characteristics



3. Water Borne Coatings Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Water Borne Coatings Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Water Borne Coatings Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Water Borne Coatings Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Water Borne Coatings Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Alkyd

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Others

4.2. Global Water Borne Coatings Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Appliances

Automotive

Architectural

Marine

Packaging

Wood

General industrial

5. Water Borne Coatings Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Water Borne Coatings Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Water Borne Coatings Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned



Asian Paints Ltd.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

Beckers Group

Benjamin Moore & Co.

& Co. Berger Paints India Ltd.

Chenyang Waterborne Paint

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Hempel A/S

Indigo Paints Pvt. Ltd.

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Kelly-Moore Paints

Nippon Paint Holdings Company Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

S K Kaken Co. Ltd.

Shalimar Paints

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Tiger Coatings GmbH & Co. KG

Tikkurila Oyj

Vista Paint Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkeih4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

