Water Dispenser Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1,185.94 Million by 2026 - Arizton

The water dispenser market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.35% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global water dispenser market is expected to pose an absolute growth of over 53% during the forecast period with high potential in APAC and Latin America.

2. By type, point-of-use systems is the fastest-growing segment, which is expected to account for over 34% share of the total shipments by 2026.

3. In Europe, the free-standing segment is expected to generate incremental revenue of USD 51.09 million, with high threat from countertop segment.

4. With high preference for RO technology, the filtered segment is seen as the future of water dispensers, where the expected incremental sales are over 0.5 million units.

5. Following the impact of pandemic, the scope for the adoption of touchless, sensor infused water dispensers is high in waiting rooms, reception, consulting rooms, surgical centers, senior living facilities, and doctor rooms of healthcare facilities.

6. Cities like Tokyo, which has over 200 coworking spaces, as well as Fukuoka and Osaka, can be targeted for hot water dispensers during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, operations, technology, applications, distribution channels, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors

Water Dispenser Market – Segmentation

The bottled segment accounted for a 65.57% share of the total revenue share in 2020, with major markets being North America and APAC. While a majority of the established players such as Avalon still operate in the bottled segment, the demand for bottled countertop dispensers is prominent in certain commercial and corporate spaces owing to their elegant design and functionality.

and APAC. While a majority of the established players such as Avalon still operate in the bottled segment, the demand for bottled countertop dispensers is prominent in certain commercial and corporate spaces owing to their elegant design and functionality. Free-standing dispensers are the most common type found in commercial spaces where the demand for downpour quantity is high. While larger footprint and energy efficiency are considered as challenges, countertop variants are expected to account for a major market share during the forecast period.

The filter-free segment accounted for a 64.54% market share in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to pose an absolute growth of 50.53% during the forecast period. The opportunity is also exploited through add-on features, sensitive pricing strategies, quality customer service, free inspection and maintenance, and other customer benefits.

Water Dispenser Market by Type

Bottled

Top-Loading



Bottom-Loading

Point-of-Use

Water Dispenser Market by Operations

Free Standing

Countertop

Under the Sink

Wall Mounted

Water Dispenser Market by Technology

Filter-Free

Filtered

RO



Filters & Cartridges

Water Dispenser Market by Applications

Commercial

Corporate Spaces



QSR, Hotels & Restaurants



Retail Stores



Educational Institutions



Healthcare



Public & Municipality



Recreational Centers



Others

Residential

Water Dispenser Market by Distribution

Online

Offline

Water Dispenser Market – Dynamics

In the highly competitive global water dispenser market, it has become inevitable for the players to get ahead of the competition with the incorporation of distinctive features and attributes either in terms of operation, design, installation, filtration, or technology in their products. Accordingly, the introduction of innovative features that are aimed at elevating the customer experience is expected to be a game changer over the next 5 years. Vendors are expected to have an eye on feature enhancements that can serve as a differentiating factor to accelerate the adoption of water dispensers among millennial and tech-savvy households in the US, Europe, and Middle Eastern markets. Capitalizing on water quality, maintenance, accessibility, and sensors are recommended. Some of the other major features of water dispensers that are gaining prominence in recent years are mentioned below. The demand for hands-free hydration methods has risen in recent years, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Significant players like Waterlogic are offering hands-free water dispensers with foot-operated pedals. The brand also offers the facility to integrate the feature into any existing water dispenser.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Preference for Eco-friendly POU Systems

Emergence of Coworking Spaces

Demand for Clean & Filtered Water

High Adoption in Commercial Establishments

Water Dispenser Market – Geography

The rising incidence of waterborne diseases demands instant access to hot and cold water, the significance of filtered water, the impact of plastic and bottled water, campaigns from environmental agencies, and governing bodies regulating safe drinking water are influencing the market for water dispensers globally. With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the significance of safe and healthy water has surged in the developing economies of Africa and APAC. Accordingly, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are together expected to account for a 53.50% share of the global water dispenser market during the forecast period in terms of unit shipments. The level of adoption is highly influenced by the growing demand for on-the-go food culture, price points, technology, customer knowledge, space constraints, and concerns with huge initial investments of the equipment. Further, the global leaders in the industry are concentrated in the US, followed by Europe, which is the backbone for the growth and significance in the market.

Water Dispenser Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



Italy



France



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Major Vendors

Culligan

Waterlogic

Primo Water Corporation

Canaletas

Celli Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Avalon Water Coolers

Blue Star

Voltas

Atlantis

Clover

Midea Group

Ningbo Jewin Electrical Appliances

Aqua Clara

Alpine Coolers

Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment

Bibo

Glug Glug Glug

Arctic Coolers

AquAid

BRITA

Alfred Karcher

Mistral

Vista France

Sure International

Mt. Fuji Springs

Aimex Australia

Royal Sovereign

Sprudel

CWAY Group

Aquazania

SEONE

GHP Group

Elkay Manufacturing Company

