Water Enhancer Market To Grow By USD 1.68 Billion And Record A CAGR Of About 10% During 2021-2025| Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Water Enhancer Market Analysis Report by Type (Flavored water enhancers, Energy water, and fitness drops, and Workout drops) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

The water enhancer market is driven by the increasing focus on health and wellness by consumers. In addition, the increased consumer spending on water enhancers is anticipated to boost the growth of the water enhancer market.

Over the past few years, there has been an increase in the prevalence of health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and avoiding artificially flavored and carbonated drinks. Water enhancers add flavor as well as supplementary dietary benefits to water without any carbonation process. The rising contamination levels in drinking water are also influencing consumers to shift to water enhancers, which are purified, clean, and bacteria-free. Some of the health benefits of flavored water enhancers are weight reduction, improved skin texture, improved digestion, and immunity. With rapid urbanization and the growing focus on health and wellness by consumers, the market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Water Enhancer Companies:

AriZona Beverages USA LLC

AriZona Beverages USA LLC offers water enhancers such as Green Tea, Mucho Mango and Lemon Iced Tea.

Dyla LLC

Dyla LLC offers water enhancers under the flavors Pomegranate Cranberry, Fruit Punch, Orange Mango, Grape Acai and others.

GNC Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc. operates business through various segments such as US and Canada, International, and Manufacturing and Wholesale. The company offers a liquid water enhancer for sports user.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates business through various segments such as Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The company offers water enhancers under the flavors Pomegranate Cranberry, Fruit Punch, Orange Mango, Grape Acai and others.

Nestle SA

Nestle SA operates business through various segments such as AMS, EMENA, AOA, Nestle Waters, and Other businesses. The company offers water enhancers such as Nestle Pure Life blackberry, Nestle Pure Life lemon, and Nestle Pure Life orange.

Water Enhancer Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Flavored water enhancers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy water and fitness drops - size and forecast 2020-2025

Workout drops - size and forecast 2020-2025

Water Enhancer Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

