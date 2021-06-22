Water filtration systems critical as global hospitality industry prepares for increased travel

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 restrictions ease and people around the world resume travel, the hospitality industry has the daunting task of ensuring hotels that have been dormant for the past year have a safe water supply. Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification, is working with customers around the globe on both short- and long-term solutions to help prevent outbreaks from waterborne pathogens, such as Legionnaires' disease (LD).

Months of reduced occupancy and lack of water usage in hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes has the potential to cause microbial deterioration of water quality and increase the risk of waterborne pathogens which can lead to LD. As buildings re-open and water supply is used the first time in months, pathogens in the system can multiply and increase the risk of contamination. Over the past year, LD, which causes symptoms similar to that of COVID -19, such as shortness of breath and a fever, has been on the rise in the United States and Europe.

As they prepare to re-open, Pall helps hospitality operators understand the potential risks of waterborne pathogens in water systems and provides guidance on remediation measures that help safeguard health, such as regular flushing and hot and cold-water temperature maintenance.

Steve Ebersohl, Vice President of Global Marketing at Pall, said: "The hospitality industry was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – many venues closed entirely or ran at much lower capacity these past 12 months. When water remains stagnant in a dormant building, the risk of waterborne infections.

"Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Pall helped customers reduce the microbial contamination within the in-premise water system through the use of effective filtration systems. We have the expertise and are well positioned to respond to the global challenge that the hospitality industry faces today. "

Pall also predicts a demand increase for Point-of-Use water filters for the consumption and preparation of cold drinks, food and personal hygiene procedures*. These filters can provide an immediate and efficient physical barrier against waterborne bacteria and fungi, treating water at the point of distribution and preventing the risk of contamination by Legionella and other waterborne pathogens such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, non-tuberculous mycobacteria, Escherichia coli and Aspergillus fumigatus.

*Where local practices and regulations allow. Refer to Instructions for Use (IFU) or additional information.

