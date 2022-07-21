Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022-2026: Implementation of Internet of Things Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2022, By Technology Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Portability, By Device Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water purifiers market is expected grow from $27.89 billion in 2021 to $30.255 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to reach $40.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the water purifiers market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the water purifiers market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The scarcity of safe water is contributing to the growth of the water purifier market. According to the United States National Ocean Service, about 97.0% of the water on earth is salt water and the remaining 3.0% is available in the form of ice, vapor, groundwater and freshwater sources.



High maintenance and equipment cost is expected to hinder the growth of the water purifier market during the period. The average cost of water purifiers ranges from USD 100 to $2,773 depending on the model and it needs the repeated maintenance, especially in the case of Reverse Osmosis Purifiers which require a maintenance every 3 to 12 months depending on the usage of water.

The maintenance cost ranges from USD 120 to USD 750, which cannot be afforded by the people living in rural areas or those belonging to under the poverty range population. Consequently, high equipment and maintenance cost is anticipated to hinder the growth of water purifiers.



The increase usage of internet of things technology (IOT) enabled water purifier is an emerging trend in the water purifiers market. The Internet of Things is a network which contains interrelated physical components which can be accessed using the internet for collecting and exchanging data. In water purifiers, the Internet of things is used to give information on the water quality, life of the filters, total dissolved solids levels, and service support.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology Type: RO Water Purifier; UV Water Purifier; Gravity-Based Water Purifier

2) By End-User: Industrial; Commercial; Household

3) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores; Direct Sales; Online

4) By Portability: Portable; Non-Portable

5) By Device Type: Wall Mounted; Countertop; Tabletop; Faucet-mounted; Under-The-Sink (UTS)



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Water Purifiers Market Characteristics



3. Water Purifiers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Water Purifiers



5. Water Purifiers Market Size And Growth



6. Water Purifiers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Water Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Technology Type

RO Water Purifier

UV Water Purifier

Gravity-Based Water Purifier

6.2. Global Water Purifiers Market, Segmentation By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

6.3. Global Water Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

6.4. Global Water Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Portability

Portable

Non-Portable

6.5. Global Water Purifiers Market, Segmentation By Device Type

Wall Mounted

Countertop

Tabletop

Faucet-mounted

Under-The-Sink (UTS)

7. Water Purifiers Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Water Purifiers Market



9. China Water Purifiers Market

10. India Water Purifiers Market



11. Japan Water Purifiers Market



12. Australia Water Purifiers Market



13. Indonesia Water Purifiers Market



14. South Korea Water Purifiers Market

15. Western Europe Water Purifiers Market



16. UK Water Purifiers Market



17. Germany Water Purifiers Market



18. France Water Purifiers Market



19. Eastern Europe Water Purifiers Market



20. Russia Water Purifiers Market



21. North America Water Purifiers Market



22. USA Water Purifiers Market



23. South America Water Purifiers Market



24. Brazil Water Purifiers Market



25. Middle East Water Purifiers Market

26. Africa Water Purifiers Market



27. Water Purifiers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Water Purifiers Market



29. Water Purifiers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Xiaomi

Livpure

LG Electronics

Unilever N.V

Panasonic Corporation

Kinetico Inc.

Aquatech International LLC

GE Appliances

A.O. Smith Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Pentair Plc.

Kaz USA Inc.

Inc. Mitsubishi Rayon

Cleansui Co. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Philip Electronics

EcoWater Systems LLC.

3M

Ion Exchange

