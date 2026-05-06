Water Quality Report Confirms Safe, Reliable Drinking Water Across Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania American Water customers can review local water quality results in the newly released annual reports

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pennsylvania American Water announced today that, according to its annual Water Quality Reports, the drinking water provided to more than 695,000 customer connections across Pennsylvania meets or surpasses both state and federal water quality standards, including standards set for lead.

"At Pennsylvania American Water, our mission is to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water to our customers," said Brandy Braun, the company's director of water quality and environmental compliance. "Our annual reports inform customers about their water quality and include details about their water, such as the specific water source and information on the importance of protecting our drinking water sources."

Pennsylvania American Water's latest Water Quality Reports are now online at pennsylvaniaamwater.com/WQReports. The 2025 reports, or Consumer Confidence Reports, summarize local water quality testing from January to December 2025 and include community-specific water source and testing results.

The reports show which substances were detected in treated drinking water and how those results compare to standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection – standards designed to protect public health.

Some systems also participated in additional testing for unregulated substances, which helps inform the EPA's process for determining whether future regulations may be needed. When conducted, the results of this testing are included in the reports.

"We take great pride in the work our teams do every day to deliver high‑quality water," Braun added. "Sharing our water quality reports is one more way we demonstrate our commitment to transparency and to the customers we serve."

Customers can find their local Water Quality Report by visiting the Water Quality section of Pennsylvania American Water's website and searching by ZIP code. Customers who prefer a printed copy may request one by calling 800‑565‑7292.

To learn more about Pennsylvania American Water's commitment to water education, environmental stewardship and quality service, visit pennsylvaniaamwater.com.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Pennsylvania American Water

Pennsylvania American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 1,200 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 2.5 million people.

SOURCE American Water