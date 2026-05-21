Water Quality Reports Available Online for Illinois American Water Customers

Reports show drinking water in all service areas meet quality standards

BELLEVILLE, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois American Water announced today that its most recent Water Quality Reports are now available for all service areas on its website at illinoisamwater.com/wqreports. The Company reports that the drinking water provided to the 1.3 million people across Illinois is monitored and tested at all stages of the treatment process and throughout local distribution systems to comply with applicable state and federal drinking water regulations.

"At Illinois American Water, our mission is to provide safe, clean and reliable water to our customers," said Sarah Boyd, Director, Water Quality & Environmental Compliance. "Our annual water quality reports provide customers with information about the quality of their water, the water source(s) for the system, and information on the importance of protecting drinking water sources."

Annual water quality reports, also known as "Consumer Confidence Reports," detail the quality of water that the Company provides to its customers using data collected from water quality testing in its local systems in the previous year, most recently between January and December 2025. The water quality reports highlight the compounds detected in treated drinking water in comparison to the compliance standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA).

To enhance education and transparency, the report also includes results of tests conducted on certain unregulated compounds in areas where they are present.

Boyd continued, "We take pride in the work our team does every day to deliver high-quality water service. This year, we are recognizing the 45th anniversary of our Central Laboratory in Belleville. This milestone highlights Illinois American Water's commitment to innovation that supports and prioritizes the long‑term safety and reliability of our drinking water systems."

The 2025 Water Quality Reports include important information related to Illinois American Water's Lead Service Line Replacement efforts. In January 2022, the state of Illinois enacted legislation that requires all water providers to share with customers the material of the utility-owned and customer-owned service lines that provide water to their property, to notify customers if their service lines are lead or galvanized steel, and to then replace them.

Since 2020, Illinois American Water has replaced over five thousand service lines. In 2026, Illinois American Water plans to invest approximately $32 million in its Lead Service Line Replacement program. Illinois American Water regularly tests and monitors for lead in drinking water and our water continues to comply with state and federal water quality regulations, including those set for lead.

Customers can access the water quality report specific to their area by visiting illinoisamwater.com/wqreports and searching by zip code. Printed copies of the report are also available to customers who do not wish to access it online. Customers can call the company's customer service center at 1-800-422-2782 Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to request a hard copy of their local report.

To learn more about Illinois American Water's commitment to water education, environmental stewardship, and quality service, visit illinoisamwater.com/about-us.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 600 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

SOURCE American Water