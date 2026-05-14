West Virginia American Water Invests Over $124 Million in Statewide System Upgrades in 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Infrastructure Week, West Virginia American Water announced its 2025 investments for system improvements, totaling more than $124 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service area.

"West Virginia American Water is committed to providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable water and wastewater service to our customers, which includes continuously investing in infrastructure and capital upgrades to replace aging water mains," said Scott Wyman, President of West Virginia American Water. "These investments help improve service reliability and reduce service disruptions for our more than 600,000 customers across the state. By investing in our communities today, we are helping to build a more resilient tomorrow."

Over the past decade, West Virginia American Water has invested over $920 million in infrastructure projects and capital upgrades to address aging infrastructure across the Mountain State, including more than 247 miles of new water main.

Wyman added that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 10 jobs are created throughout local economies.

West Virginia American Water's ongoing investments encompass upgrades and improvements made to the company's water and wastewater infrastructure, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipes, and metering equipment.

System improvement highlights for 2025 include:

Water and Wastewater Mains: $37 million investment to install or replace over 22 miles of water main across the state and install new wastewater main in Jefferson County.

$37 million investment to install or replace over 22 miles of water main across the state and install new wastewater main in Jefferson County. Wastewater Treatment Plant and System Improvements: $2.5 million in investments in wastewater treatment facilities, including lift station replacements in Boone Raleigh; installation of system and plant controls for the Boone Raleigh Wastewater Treatment Plant and Collection System; and replacing membranes at the East Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant.

$2.5 million in investments in wastewater treatment facilities, including lift station replacements in Boone Raleigh; installation of system and plant controls for the Boone Raleigh Wastewater Treatment Plant and Collection System; and replacing membranes at the East Jefferson Wastewater Treatment Plant. Water Treatment and Production System Improvements: $19 million investment for water treatment plant improvements throughout the state, including the rehabilitation of four clarifiers in the Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant; rehabilitating wells, pumps, treatment tanks, piping, and system controls in all service territories; and replacing the settling basins and equipment in Huntington.

$19 million investment for water treatment plant improvements throughout the state, including the rehabilitation of four clarifiers in the Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant; rehabilitating wells, pumps, treatment tanks, piping, and system controls in all service territories; and replacing the settling basins and equipment in Huntington. Tanks/Storage: $4.2 million investment to improve distribution across our service areas, including constructing two new water storage tanks in Bluefield, and Kanawha County; and recoating two water storage tanks in Kanawha County and Bluestone.

West Virginia American Water consistently invests in the local communities it serves, helping ensure the replacement of aging water infrastructure to enhance service for residents. These ongoing capital investments are vital for maintaining service reliability and exceptional water quality.

To learn more about these investments and more projects that are underway across the state, visit the company's interactive upgrade map.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About West Virginia American Water

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 300 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 610,000 people.

SOURCE American Water