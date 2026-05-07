WATER QUALITY REPORTS SHOW EXCELLENT RESULTS FOR CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER CUSTOMERS

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- California American Water published its 2025 Consumer Confidence Reports, demonstrating high-quality water service throughout its state districts. The annual reports compare California American Water's water quality with standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water.

The reports also cover drinking water sources, public health information, substances detected in the water and the levels of those substances. Commonly asked questions and answers concerning drinking water are also included.



The reports continue a contemporary design that features illustrated sections of common containments and simple-to-read explanations of the various technical terms within the document.



"We are pleased to announce that our 2025 reports demonstrate excellent water quality," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. "We hope that customers will find these reports educational and helpful in answering the questions they may have about the state of their water."

Customers can look up their water quality reports by zip code by visiting: Water Quality Reports

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK) with approximately 300 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 720,000 people.

SOURCE American Water