Water Recycle and Reuse Market to Reach $50.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 11.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Water Recycle and Reuse Market by Equipment Type (Filtration, Machinery, Tanks, Pipes, and Drains, Others), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global water recycle and reuse market was valued at $17.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global recycle and reuse market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as an increase in water scarcity and stress and dual water distribution systems where recycled water is distributed through a separate piping system alongside the traditional freshwater supply. However, public perception and acceptance of recycled water hinders the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the rise in population and rapid urbanization offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the water recycle and reuse market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2021 $17.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $50.7 billion CAGR 11.2 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Equipment Type, End-Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Increase in water scarcity and stress Advancements in water treatment technologies Opportunity Rise in population and rapid urbanization Restraint Public perception and acceptance of recycled water Challenge Infrastructure limitations for water recycling and reuse

The other segment including sludge handling equipment, grit chambers, and monitoring & control systems is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on equipment type, the machinery segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global water recycle and reuse market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because water recycling and reuse processes involve various types of machinery and equipment depending on the specific application and scale of the system such as screens and filters, clarifiers, disinfection systems, pumping stations, water quality monitoring systems, and distribution networks. However, the other segment including sludge handling equipment, grit chambers, and monitoring & control systems is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032, as sludge pumps, dewatering systems such as belt presses or centrifuges, and sludge drying beds are used for sludge management. Grit chambers or grit removal systems are designed to remove sand, gravel, and other heavy particles from wastewater.

The industrial segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032

Based on the end-use industry, the industrial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global water recycle and reuse market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that water recycling and reuse in the industrial sector is an important practice aimed to reduce water consumption, conserving resources, and minimizing environmental impact. However, the residential segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032, as water recycling and reuse in residential settings can be an effective way to conserve water and reduce strain on freshwater resources.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global water recycle and reuse market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.5% % from 2023 to 2032. The segment is driven by factors such as the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid urbanization with a large and growing urban population. This places additional pressure on water resources where efficient water management strategies are required.

Leading Market Players: -

ALFA LAVAL AB

AQUATECH INTERNATIONAL LLC

AQUATHERM WATER TREATMENT

ARIES CHEMICAL INC.

DELOACH INDUSTRIES INC.

ECOLAB INC.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC.

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC

INDUSTRIAL WATER EQUIPMENT LTD.

HITACHI LTD.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global water recycle and reuse market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

SOURCE Allied Market Research