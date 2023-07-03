Water Softener Market size is to grow by USD 879.16 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing consumer awareness of water-softening products and the benefits of water softener systems is one of the key drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The water softener market is set to grow by USD 879.16 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Growing consumer awareness about water-softening products and the advantages of water-softener systems is a major factor driving the market growth. Soft water is free of minerals that cause water hardness, making it easier for detergents and soap to dissolve and lowering the requirement for cleaning products by over 50%. Also, it prevents hair and skin irritation and clogging of pipes and appliances, prolonging their lifespan. For household appliances, water softeners are extremely effective products. Moreover, water from salt-based softeners contains high levels of sodium and needs additional treatment before being used for cooking or drinking. Nevertheless, it can be used for daily tasks like bathing, running appliances, and washing utensils. Water softeners are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in POE systems, due to the depletion and degradation of freshwater sources. As a result, sales of water softeners are expected to increase during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water softener Market

The water softener market covers the following areas:

The report on the water softener market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Water Softener Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend

The emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration is a significant trend driving the water softener market. Manufacturers, customers, and governments are seeking sustainable and eco-friendly products to address environmental concerns. Manufacturers are introducing technologically advanced water softening systems that lower water wastage and consumption by up to 20% during the regeneration process, as well as enhance salt efficiency. On the other hand, some manufacturers have introduced demand-initiated regeneration (DIR) systems that lower the frequency of product regeneration and the sodium and chloride contribution from water softeners. For instance, Culligan's Culligan Connect app offers product information, manual regeneration, and a bypass option that only softens water when needed. Also, Water-Right Inc.'s Wripli mobile app allows users to receive alerts, monitor water usage, and adjust regeneration cycles. Therefore, such technological advancements are anticipated to boost the global water softener market during the forecast period.

Major Challenge

The major challenge for the water softener market is salt-based water softener systems. Salt-based water softeners use sodium chloride, which breaks down into sodium and chloride ions in the wastewater treatment plant, and these can adversely affect the local ecosystem. High concentrations of sodium and potassium in soft water can lead to soil compaction, limit nutrient absorption, and lower growth of plants. Discharging salt brine into sewer lines can make it challenging for sanitation departments to recycle the water. Further, the backwashing filtration system wastes thousands of gallons of water each year, rising the total dissolved solids in groundwater and reclaimed wastewater. Therfore these factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Water Softener Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The water softener market analysis includes segmentation by end-user (residential and commercial), product (salt-based and salt-free), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This study identifies the emergence of recent technological advances to improve the efficiency of water, salt, and regeneration introduction of smart water softeners by key market competitors and the increasing demand for salt-free water softeners from the residential segment as one of the prime reasons driving the water softener market growth during the next few years.

The market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, government funding for housing projects, low-interest rates on housing loans, and the rising popularity of high-rise residential buildings are anticipated to drive the global residential construction market during the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, 2021, the global urban population increased from 56% in 2019 to 57.11% in 2021. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period. The use of water softeners lowers the time taken to clean a home, decreases the need for harsh chemicals used to remove scale buildup, and assures appliances run efficiently. However, water softeners use a technology that naturally conditions water and minimizes scaling and it helps to decrease the existing and prevent new scale formation, thereby shielding plumbing works, dishes, and home appliances. Such advantages offered by water softeners are likely to expand their demand among residential consumers during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

A. O. Smith Corp.

Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC

BWT Holding GmbH

Culligan International Co.

Enviro Water Products

EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd.

KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Kinetico Inc.

NuvoH20 LLC

Pearl Water Technologies

Pentair Plc

Pure Aqua Inc.

Unilever PLC

US Water Systems Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

3M Co.

Vendors Offerings

A. O. Smith Corp. - The company offers water softeners such as SFT Series and WTS Series.

The company offers water softeners such as SFT Series and WTS Series. Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC - The company offers water softeners for preventing narrowing, congestion and puncturing.

The company offers water softeners for preventing narrowing, congestion and puncturing. Culligan International Co. - The company offers water softeners such as Perla, Perla Silk XL and Perla Silk WiFi XL.

Related Reports:

The smart water softeners market is projected to grow by USD 482.6 million with a CAGR of 14.52%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers smart water softeners market segmentation by product (wall mounted and floor) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving the smart water softener market growth is growing consumer awareness about water softening products and the benefits of water softener systems.

The fabric softeners and conditioners market share is expected to increase by USD 5.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05%. This report extensively covers fabric softeners and conditioners market segmentation by type (liquid and dryer sheets) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The high demand for eco-friendly fabric conditioners is one of the key drivers supporting the fabric softeners and conditioners market growth.

Water Softener Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 879.16 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Aquia Water Treatment Systems LLC, BWT Holding GmbH, Culligan International Co., Enviro Water Products, EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Harvey Water Softeners Ltd., Honeywell International Inc, Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., NuvoH20 LLC, Pearl Water Technologies, Pentair Plc, Pure Aqua Inc., Unilever PLC, US Water Systems Inc., Whirlpool Corp., and 3M Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global water softener market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global water softener market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Salt-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Salt-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Salt-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Salt-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Salt-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Salt-free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Salt-free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Salt-free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 A. O. Smith Corp.

Exhibit 113: A. O. Smith Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: A. O. Smith Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: A. O. Smith Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 BWT Holding GmbH

Exhibit 116: BWT Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 117: BWT Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: BWT Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Culligan International Co.

Exhibit 119: Culligan International Co. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Culligan International Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Culligan International Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Enviro Water Products

Exhibit 122: Enviro Water Products - Overview



Exhibit 123: Enviro Water Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Enviro Water Products - Key offerings

12.8 EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Exhibit 125: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Overview



Exhibit 126: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key news



Exhibit 128: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. - Segment focus

12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Harvey Water Softeners Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Harvey Water Softeners Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Harvey Water Softeners Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Honeywell International Inc

Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc - Segment focus

12.12 Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Indian Ion Exchange and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 KENT RO Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 145: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: KENT RO Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Kinetico Inc.

Exhibit 148: Kinetico Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kinetico Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Kinetico Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Pentair Plc

Exhibit 151: Pentair Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: Pentair Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Pentair Plc - Key news



Exhibit 154: Pentair Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Pentair Plc - Segment focus

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 156: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 159: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 161: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

