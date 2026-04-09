Water Storage Expert Dustin Dowdy of Lebanon Explains Why a Potable Tank Is More Than Just a Container for HelloNation

LEBANON, Tenn., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why is a potable water tank more than just a container for storing clean water? A HelloNation article explores this question with insight from Water Storage Expert Dustin Dowdy of Southeastern Tank in Lebanon, Tennessee. In a HelloNation article, Dowdy explains that a potable tank is an active environment where temperature, chemistry, and biology interact—and that maintaining water quality requires attention to design, coatings, mixing, and continuous monitoring.

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According to the HelloNation feature, the water inside a potable water tank is constantly changing. When water remains still, temperature layers can develop, a process known as thermal stratification. Warm water rises to the top while cooler water settles below, creating uneven disinfectant distribution. This imbalance weakens chlorine levels and can allow microorganisms to thrive. Over time, this process may lead to biofilm growth, where bacteria form thin layers on internal tank surfaces. These conditions threaten overall water quality if not addressed through proper management.

Dowdy notes that a mixing system is one of the most effective tools for preventing stratification and maintaining uniform disinfectant levels. Mixing promotes even temperature and chemical balance throughout the tank, keeping the water stable and safe. The HelloNation article explains that even basic circulation systems can have a significant impact by eliminating stagnant zones where water does not move freely. A reliable mixing system ensures that water remains consistent from top to bottom, reducing the risk of bacterial development and chemical decay.

Protective coatings inside potable tanks are another essential part of long-term safety. The HelloNation article emphasizes that coatings prevent corrosion and stop metals from leaching into the water. If coatings deteriorate, they can create corrosion byproducts that encourage bacterial growth. For this reason, Dowdy underscores that all coating materials should meet NSF/ANSI 61 standards for drinking water contact. These coatings must be properly applied and regularly inspected to maintain their effectiveness. A failed coating is not just a structural issue—it is a potential water quality issue that requires immediate attention.

Some utilities rely too heavily on disinfectant chemicals to maintain safety, but Dowdy explains that chemicals alone cannot solve every problem inside a potable water tank. Increasing chlorine or other disinfectants can temporarily suppress bacteria but may also create unwanted chemical byproducts like trihalomethanes. The HelloNation article highlights that true stability in water quality comes from a balance of three key factors: a strong mixing system, high-quality coatings, and consistent chemical management. Each element supports the others, and none can sustain safe conditions in isolation.

Monitoring plays a crucial role in this balance. The HelloNation feature describes how a proactive monitoring system allows operators to track temperature, disinfectant levels, and bacterial activity. These data points provide early warnings if conditions begin to drift. If disinfectant residuals drop or temperature differences increase, it indicates that mixing or maintenance needs adjustment. Regular sampling and analysis help prevent minor imbalances from turning into serious water safety issues.

Maintenance is equally important. The article reminds readers that a potable water tank is not a set-and-forget structure. Internal inspections reveal issues such as coating wear, corrosion, and sediment accumulation that might otherwise go unnoticed. Cleaning, recoating, and hardware checks should occur at scheduled intervals to preserve tank integrity. Dowdy advises that planned maintenance should be built into every tank management program, ensuring the system continues to protect water quality over its entire service life.

The HelloNation article also examines how environmental conditions affect internal tank behavior. Seasonal temperature changes, fluctuating water demand, and variable inflow patterns all influence how water circulates and reacts chemically. In warmer climates, disinfectants can degrade faster, while colder regions may experience longer retention times that increase the risk of stagnation. Dowdy explains that understanding these regional differences helps operators design and operate tanks that stay balanced year-round.

By viewing the potable water tank as an active part of the water treatment and distribution system rather than a passive container, utilities can significantly improve water quality management. Dowdy emphasizes that systems work best when mixing systems, coatings, and monitoring systems operate together. This integrated approach keeps the internal environment stable and ensures that disinfectant residuals remain consistent, preventing the formation of biofilm growth and maintaining clean, safe drinking water for consumers.

The HelloNation feature concludes that a potable tank is a dynamic environment governed by physics, chemistry, and biology. Long-term water safety depends on managing all three. A well-designed mixing system, properly maintained coatings, and continuous monitoring form the foundation for dependable water storage. Recognizing and maintaining this balance ensures that the water leaving the tank is just as safe as when it entered, protecting both public health and the integrity of the system.

Why a Potable Tank Is More Than Just a Container features insights from Dustin Dowdy, Water Storage Expert of Lebanon, Tennessee, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation