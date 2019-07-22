Water Street's Partnership with Leading Medical Products Company Leads to FDA Approval of the First and Only Ready-to-Use Insulin for IV Infusion

CHICAGO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that its development partnership with a leading medical products company has resulted in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Insulin Human in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection (Insulin Human). It is the first and only ready-to-use insulin for IV infusion.

The new presentation of Insulin Human features an extended shelf life of 30 days at room temperature (77 degrees Fahrenheit /25 degrees Celsius) or 24 months if refrigerated (36 – 46 degrees Fahrenheit/2-8 degrees Celsius) in the original carton to protect from light. The product is provided in a standardized concentration of 100 units/100 mL in a flexible plastic container.

The approval of Insulin Human marks the eighth drug product successfully developed by Water Street's company, Celerity Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Celerity funded, developed, and led the approval process of Insulin Human. After gaining FDA approval, Celerity transferred ownership of the product to its medical products company partner.

"We're honored to be part of successfully developing this innovative presentation of insulin to advance our partner's goal of introducing medicines in new presentations that help promote clinician efficiency and advance patient care," said Dan Robins, Ph.D., president, Celerity.

About Water Street

Water Street is a strategic investor focused exclusively on health care. The firm has a strong record of building market-leading companies across key growth sectors in health care. It has worked with some of the world's leading health care companies on its investments including Humana, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and Walgreen Co. Water Street's team is comprised of industry executives and investment professionals with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. The firm is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Water Street, visit waterstreet.com.

