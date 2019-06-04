Water Systems Council & NGWA Agree to Collaborate on Future Initiatives

LAS VEGAS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Systems Council (WSC) has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with the National Groundwater Association (NGWA) that provides a foundation for collaboration on future joint projects and initiatives.

WSC executive director Margaret Martens and NGWA CEO Terry S. Morse, CIC, signed the MOU following the first day of the Groundwater Summit in Las Vegas.

WSC and NGWA leadership participated in a strategy session in early November at NGWA headquarters in Westerville, Ohio, to develop joint visionary goals that include:

Advocate and defend property owners' rights to access groundwater.

Develop a strategy to maintain the labor force.

Assure implementation of wells and aquifers as a safe, reliable, and cost-effective solution to the nation's water infrastructure.

"WSC and NGWA have historically worked together on issues of joint interest as strong advocates for the water well industry and groundwater professionals," said Martens. "This MOU further formalizes our partnership and brings new resources to our efforts to promote, protect and defend water well systems and groundwater rights."

NGWA President David Henrich, CWD/PI, CVCLD, noted that the signing of the MOU "is a great step in the right direction. NGWA and WSC working more closely together will provide even more support for the groundwater industry. WSC President Richard Mest was instrumental in keeping the momentum going to push this initiative across the finish line. I personally appreciate all the volunteers that have helped us build to this moment."

The National Groundwater Association is a community of groundwater professionals working together to advance groundwater knowledge and the success of its members through education and outreach, advocacy, cooperation and information exchange, and enhancement of professional practices.

The Water Systems Council is the only national, nonprofit organization solely focused on household wells and small water well systems. WSC is committed to ensuring that Americans who get their water from household private wells have safe, reliable drinking water and to protecting our nation's groundwater resources.

